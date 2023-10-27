The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has announced that it has acquired a 37-acre site in Charlestown, Indiana where it plans to develop its third bakery production facility. Once constructed, the facility will produce The Cheesecake Factory’s cheesecakes and signature bakery products for its restaurants and other foodservice wholesalers, retailers, and distributors, in addition to providing anticipated distribution efficiencies for the company.

“We are very pleased to locate our new bakery production facility in Charlestown, Indiana,” said David Overton, founder, chairman, and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. “This year is the 51st anniversary of my parents opening the first Cheesecake Factory Bakery, and it also marks the 45th anniversary of opening our first restaurant in Beverly Hills. Over the last half century, our desserts have developed a reputation around the world, and we are so pleased that we’ll have a third bakery production facility to support our domestic and international growth into the future.”

The company worked closely with the River Ridge Development Authority to complete the land acquisition within the River Ridge Commerce Center and will continue to work collaboratively as it transitions into the next phases of the project beginning next year. “The River Ridge Commerce Center has been very receptive, and we were happy to come to an agreement. We look forward to being part of the local community and generating new employment opportunities in the area,” said Overton.

“This commitment by The Cheesecake Factory to bring its bakery production facility to River Ridge is a major moment for the commerce center and exemplifies the investment and rapid growth we’re creating on the Charlestown side of River Ridge,” said Jerry Acy, River Ridge Development Authority executive director. “It is truly a pleasure working with David Overton and his team at The Cheesecake Factory, and I am proud of what this partnership brings to Southern Indiana and the region.”