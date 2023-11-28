The Cheesecake Factory has swirled up a new cheesecake for the holidays. Peppermint Stick Chocolate Swirl Cheesecake features peppermint swirled with white and dark chocolate cheesecake all on a mint chocolate brownie. This new flavor is now available at The Cheesecake Factory restaurants nationwide by the slice and also as a 10-inch cake.

"We are so pleased to introduce a new holiday cheesecake," said David Overton, founder and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. "Our Peppermint Stick Chocolate Swirl Cheesecake is a really delicious and festive new flavor, and we are very happy to add it to our legendary dessert lineup for the holidays.”

The Cheesecake Factory offers more than 250 menu selections freshly prepared and from scratch, daily, and more than 30 cheesecakes.