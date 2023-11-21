Jimmy John’s is getting into the holiday spirit with the launch of an all new Peppermint Chocolate Cookie, available nationwide beginning Monday, November 27.

This new addition to Jimmy John’s line-up of cookies and brownies is available for a limited time only. The seasonal treat features a velvety chocolate and peppermint swirl cookie, loaded with crunchy candy cane pieces.

“The obsession we see for our cookies year-round is incredible, but we had yet to launch a cookie made specifically for the holiday season—a time when cookies are truly top of mind for all,” said Jimmy John’s Director of Culinary Innovation Dustin Hilinski. “This year, we set out to create a cookie that would both capture the flavors of the season while giving our loyal cookie fans an exciting, new treat to enjoy throughout the holidays.”

The Peppermint Chocolate Cookie will be available at Jimmy John’s locations nationwide for a limited-time only, beginning November 27 until December 22, as supplies last.