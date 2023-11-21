With its 100-year anniversary not long down the road, Loacker has a long track record of offering chocolate-covered wafers and other sweet treats that attract consumers. Then, well ahead of the winter holidays, the company’s team sets to work developing special seasonal items suitable for sharing and gifting. To learn more about its approach and mission, Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery connected with TJ Rooney, president of Loacker North America.

Jenni Spinner: Could you please share a bit about Loacker’s history, and what sets it apart from other confectionery/cookie companies?

TJ Rooney: Loacker has a rich, 90-year history of consistently prioritizing quality and tradition in crafting delightful treats. What sets us apart is not just our longevity, but our unwavering dedication to using the finest ingredients. Our specialties are crafted with 100% Italian hazelnuts, sustainably sourced cocoa, and authentic vanilla pods from Madagascar, to ensure an exceptional flavor experience, a "pure goodness meant to be shared."

We’re also deeply committed to ethical sourcing, sustainability, and social and environmental responsibility. From in-house roasting of hazelnuts to the use of authentic vanilla pods, we consistently aim to create the best taste with carefully selected, high-quality ingredients.

Loacker’s long confectionery tradition remains true to its roots. Despite the passage of time, we continue to make our delicacies in a way that ensures freshness without artificial flavorings, added colors, or preservatives. Our commitment to goodness extends beyond taste, as we are dedicated to greater social and environmental sustainability, making goodness a conscious choice for our brand.

JS: Specifically, how has your company grown over the years, including its reach into the US/North American market?

TJR: Over the years, our journey at Loacker has been marked by substantial growth, especially in the North American market. Since 2019, our North American business has tripled in size, a testament to the increasing popularity and resonance of our offerings in the region.

Our growth is underpinned by the high value that North American consumers place on the quality and authenticity of Loacker wafers, a tradition that has been cherished since our establishment in 1925. The timeless appeal of our products has captivated consumers, fostering a connection with the rich heritage and commitment to excellence that defines our brand.

Loacker is a brand that meets the evolving preferences of North American consumers. With a commitment to health-conscious choices, our products stand out in the market. We take pride in being on trend, offering a range of products with no artificial ingredients, many non-GMO ingredients, and producing specialties that are loaded with flavor, not excess sugar. This commitment to quality and health resonates with the discerning tastes of North American consumers.

Additionally, we've introduced successful innovations in both product development and packaging, gaining recognition and placement in large North American retailers, notably Costco. These retailers, known for valuing high-quality products, have embraced Loacker, further expanding our reach and influence in the North American market.

Our growth story in North America is a fusion of tradition, alignment with contemporary trends, and strategic partnerships with key retailers. As we continue to grow, we remain committed to delivering the authentic, high-quality experiences that North American consumers have come to expect from Loacker.

JS: Like many companies in the field, you typically offer seasonal/limited-time products and packaging for the winter holidays. How do you approach planning what special items to offer each year?

TJR: It all starts with consumers. Our approach to planning special items for the winter holidays is deeply rooted in understanding and anticipating the desires of our consumers. The holiday season is a time when people seek delightful and memorable experiences, and we strive to enhance these moments through our seasonal offerings.

With a significant investment in consumer research that reflects our dedication to aligning our products with the genuine needs and desires of our audience, we aim to answer two fundamental questions: What do consumers want during the winter holidays, and how can Loacker contribute to making their experiences more rewarding?

This consumer-centric approach allows us to delve into the intricacies of holiday preferences and expectations. By closely examining consumer needs, we can tailor our seasonal and limited-time products to meet and exceed expectations. Whether it's the desire for nostalgic flavors, innovative combinations, or unique packaging that adds a festive touch, we use consumer insights as a compass to guide our product development.

We understand that the holiday season is a time for sharing and creating joyous memories. Therefore, our planning considers not only the individual preferences of consumers but also how our offerings can contribute to the collective spirit of the season. The goal is to craft products that resonate with the essence of the winter holidays, enhancing the moments people share with friends and family.

Through a harmonious blend of consumer research, creativity, and a genuine commitment to making the winter holidays more rewarding for our customers, we curate our selection of special items that align with consumer desires and add a touch of magic and delight to their holiday experiences. At Loacker, our seasonal offerings are more than just products; they are an expression of the joy and warmth that define holidays.

JS: What other special occasions does Loacker tend to create products and packaging around?

TJR: Loacker has a wide range of seasonal offerings for most consumer special occasions from Lunar New year to Spring and back to school. Our approach to special occasions goes beyond merely offering products at certain times of the year; it involves understanding the sentiment and cultural nuances associated with each event. By doing so, we can create a range of offerings that not only align with the essence of the occasion but also contribute to the joy and celebration surrounding it. At Loacker, we believe in infusing sweetness into life's special moments, ensuring that our products become an integral part of many beloved celebrations throughout the year.

JS: Could you please tell us a bit about your 2023 holiday offerings, and why you think these will resonate with consumers?

TJR: Our 2023 holiday offerings embody the essence of sharing and celebration during the festive season. This year's festive lineup includes two holiday assortments, brimming with our most popular specialties, and the debut of the Tortina Mini pack in the United States. These seasonal favorites are expressly designed for sharing–elevating holiday celebrations and delighting guests.

The Tortina Mini Pack offers 42 bite-sized, individually wrapped delights featuring hazelnut cream filling between crispy wafers, fully enrobed by delicious milk chocolate. We’re pleased to be able to bring this testament to our rich confectionary tradition to the United States for the first time this year.

Our Holiday Tin, available this month,, is a beautifully designed collection of 34 individually wrapped specialties in 12 different varieties. From Tortina Mini in original and dark to Patisserie options such as Crème Noisette, Coconut, and more, each selection is made with our 100% Italian hazelnuts, sustainably sourced cocoa, and vanilla pods from Madagascar.

In preparation for the Lunar New Year celebration on February 10, 2024, our Best of Moments Lunar New Year Box, available from December 2023, offers a collection of 67 individually wrapped snacks. This assortment includes Loacker Minis in Matcha, Chocolate, and Vanilla, Patisserie in various flavors, Tortina Mini in both original and dark, and Gardena Mini in Hazelnut, Chocolate, and Coconut.

These sharable sweet snacks are our way of bringing more joy to the holiday season, a sentiment that aligns with our commitment to ethical sourcing, sustainability, and premium ingredients.

JS: Lunar New Year is a holiday that isn’t as widely commemorated in the U.S. as other holidays that time of year. Could you tell us a bit about why Loacker decided to give consumers something to celebrate that occasion?

TJR: Loacker's decision to offer a product for Lunar New Year reflects our commitment to meeting the diverse preferences and celebrations of our consumers. Recognizing that Lunar New Year might not be as widely commemorated as some other holidays in the U.S., we saw an opportunity to cater to a specific segment of our audience through a thoughtful and consumer-driven approach.

The development of our Lunar New Year product was a result of joint efforts with our retail partners, shaped by the growing consumer demand for offerings that resonate with the cultural significance of this occasion. Loacker has a 353 brand development index among Asian households in the U.S.. This index signifies the brand's resonance and popularity within this demographic, particularly among those who value premium quality wafers. Understanding that Lunar New Year holds special importance for many Asian households in the U.S., we embarked on a collaborative journey to create a product that aligns with their preferences and adds a touch of joy to their celebrations.

We identified a shared interest among our Asian consumers in having products that facilitate the celebration of Lunar New Year with their families. This insight fueled our decision to introduce a product tailored to this occasion, allowing our consumers to partake in the festive spirit with a treat that aligns with their cultural traditions.

