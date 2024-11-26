Holiday traditions vary around the world, and baked goods are a part of many of these celebrations in different countries and cultures. One such special bakery treat is the panettone, which originated in Italy centuries ago and is now enjoyed around the world, especially around Christmas.

Ofner Americas is a producer of panettones, with offerings ranging from traditional recipes to breads featuring novel ingredients. To learn more, Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery connected with Carol Rocha, business development, at Ofner Americas.

Jenni Spinner: Could you share Ofner Americas' history, how the company has grown over the years, and the range of products you offer?

Carol Rocha: Ofner's story began in São Paulo, Brazil, over 70 years ago. We've been a cherished bakery there ever since, known for our commitment to quality ingredients, artisanal techniques, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere. In 2015, we launched Ofner Americas to bring our passion for delicious treats to the US. We started by introducing our authentic panettone, and it quickly became a holiday favorite! We've expanded our reach through partnerships with major retailers and online platforms, making our panettones available across the US. We also offer a variety of other gourmet delights, including chocolates, cakes, and pastries.

JS: For those who might not be familiar with it, what exactly is a panettone? It’s quite an involved process—could you explain how it's made?

CR: Panettone is a traditional Italian sweet bread, originating in Milan, that has become a beloved holiday staple around the world. It's known for its distinctive dome shape and rich, complex flavors. The process of making panettone is indeed quite intricate, involving a slow and meticulous fermentation process. We begin with a "mother dough" that has been nurtured for years. This dough is then combined with high-quality flour, butter, eggs, and sugar. Candied fruits and raisins are added, and the dough is left to rise slowly for several hours. This long fermentation process gives panettone its signature light and airy texture. Finally, it's baked to golden perfection and often enjoyed with a warm beverage or dessert wine.

JS: What does a traditional panettone typically look like, and what ingredients or inclusions are usually part of it?

CR: A traditional panettone has a beautiful dome shape and a golden-brown crust. When you slice into it, you'll find a soft, airy interior with a delicate, slightly sweet flavor. The classic ingredients include candied citrus fruits (like orange and citron), raisins, and sometimes almonds.

JS: Can you speak to the role panettone plays in holiday celebrations?

CR: Panettone has a special place in holiday celebrations, particularly in Italy and Brazil. It's often shared with family and friends as a symbol of togetherness and joy. The act of slicing and sharing the panettone represents a sense of community and the spirit of giving. It's a delicious tradition that brings people together during the festive season.

JS: What makes Ofner’s panettone portfolio stand out? We’d love to hear about the creative inclusions, fillings, flavors, and any unique aspects.

CR: At Ofner, we honor the traditional panettone while also embracing innovation. We offer a wide variety of flavors to delight every palate. In addition to the classic candied fruit, we have unique creations like our Crème Brûlée panettone (filled with creamy custard and topped with a white chocolate brûlée) and our best-selling Pistachio Cream panettone (filled with pistachio cream and covered in white chocolate and whole pistachios). We also offer decadent chocolate-filled options, rich Dulce de Leche, and more. We source the finest ingredients and use our time-honored techniques to ensure every Ofner panettone is a truly exceptional experience.

JS: Do you have a personal favorite among your products?

That's a tough one! It's like choosing a favorite child. But I have a special fondness for our Crème Brûlée panettone. The creamy custard filling and the crisp white chocolate brûlée topping create a truly indulgent experience. It's a perfect balance of flavors and textures.

JS: Anything else you’d like to add?

We're incredibly passionate about sharing the joy of panettone with the world. We believe it's more than just a holiday treat; it's a symbol of togetherness, tradition, and the simple pleasure of enjoying something truly delicious. We invite you to experience the magic of Ofner panettone this holiday season.

Related: Bauli expands into U.S. with NYC kiosk