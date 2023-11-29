Diego Norris, CMO of Gimme Seaweed, has 20+ years of experience in CPG marketing at top brands like General Mills, Nestle, Red Bull, and The Campbell Soup Company. Below are his predictions for 2024 food trends.

Global flavors and fusion snacking: The snack market is seeing an influx of international and fusion flavors. Consumers are increasingly gravitating towards snacks that offer a taste of global cuisines, combining traditional and exotic flavors.

Bold and spicy flavors: Bold and spicy flavors are heating up the 2024 snack scene. Consumers are increasingly drawn to snacks with a fiery edge, indicative of the influence of global cuisines. This trend caters to a desire for diverse and intense taste experiences, pushing traditional flavor boundaries.

Embracing umami: 2024 spotlights umami, the fifth taste, known for its rich and savory profile. Snacks infused with umami flavors are gaining popularity, appealing to those seeking a sophisticated and deeper taste experience. This trend reflects a growing interest in gourmet flavors within mainstream snacking.

Chili Lime-flavored seaweed snacks from Gimme are a perfect example of this macro-trend. Since their introduction earlier this year, this new flavor has gone on to become a brand favorite.

Mindful and conscious snacking: Mindful snacking is about considering the nutritional profile, overall quality, and source of ingredients. Consumers are choosing snacks that align with a thoughtful approach to consumption, focusing on the impact of their food choices.

Low-calorie, high-nutrient snacks: The demand for snacks that are low in calories yet high in nutrients is growing. These snacks cater to those who seek healthy, guilt-free indulgences without compromising on nutritional value.

Clean label and transparency: Consumers are increasingly drawn to snacks with clean labels and transparent ingredient lists. Snacks that boast minimal processing and simple, understandable ingredients are becoming the gold standard.

Seaweed snacks are the ultimate regenerative crop: they require no fresh water, land, or chemicals to grow, and have a net positive impact on the environment. Pair that with the fact they are packed with micro-nutrients like Iodine and vitamin B12 while having only 30 calories per serving, and you have the perfect snack to welcome 2024 in style.

