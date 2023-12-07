Insomnia Cookies has unwrapped its limited-edition Holiday Spirit collection with festive flavors, available today through December 31. The flavors include:

– Cinnamon dough mixed with chocolate chips, and filled with a sweetened ricotta cream with hints of vanilla and orange flavoring. Available in stores nationwide and in Canada. Solstice Confetti Classic – A seasonally tricked-out, sparkly sugar cookie filled with holiday sprinkles and vanilla-flavored chips. Available in stores nationwide and in Canada.

Insomnia is also offering deals for consumers, including: