Insomnia Cookies has unwrapped its limited-edition Holiday Spirit collection with festive flavors, available today through December 31. The flavors include:
- Sweet Potato Pie Classic (Vegan) – Everyone's favorite Thanksgiving side dish is finally getting her time in the spotlight. Sweet potato dough mixed with cinnamon, vanilla flavoring, and vegan marshmallows. Available in stores nationwide.
- Cannoli Filled Deluxe – Cinnamon dough mixed with chocolate chips, and filled with a sweetened ricotta cream with hints of vanilla and orange flavoring. Available in stores nationwide and in Canada.
- Solstice Confetti Classic – A seasonally tricked-out, sparkly sugar cookie filled with holiday sprinkles and vanilla-flavored chips. Available in stores nationwide and in Canada.
Insomnia is also offering deals for consumers, including:
- FREE delivery or FREE shipping with code GIVECOOKIES23.
- A holiday box sleeve for $1 (in-store and online) all month long
- Magic Mondays (12/11 & 12/18) – Insomnia Cookies is giving all Insomniacs a taste of Cookie Magic and offering a free cookie in-store with purchase ($5 min) and a free cookie with any delivery order.
- FREE six-packs for school faculty and staff (12/11-17) – For one week, Insomnia Cookies is offering a free six-pack in-store to any school faculty or staff member who shows a valid work ID, with purchase ($5 min).
- FREE six-packs for parcel couriers (12/18-24) – For one week, Insomnia Cookies is offering a free six-pack in-store to any parcel courier driver – that includes USPS, UPS, FEDEX, DHL, Amazon – with purchase ($5 min). Drivers will not include food delivery drivers, and they must have proof of employment (e.g., uniform, badge, etc.)