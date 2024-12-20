Insomnia Cookies is ringing in 2025 with the launch of its limited edition "Best Of" collection, bringing back the best of the late-night bakery’s offerings from this past year.

The cookies will drop on December 30 and will be available in-store and for local delivery until January 11 or supplies last. Price and availability vary by location. They include the Fruity Cereal and Milk Classic, Campfire Classic filled with Hershey’s Mini Kisses, and Churro Cheesecake Classic:

Fruity Cereal and Milk Classic – Cereal as a late-night snack. Brown sugar cookie with fruity cereal, filled with a milk buttercream.

– Cereal as a late-night snack. Brown sugar cookie with fruity cereal, filled with a milk buttercream. Campfire Classic made with Hershey’s Mini Kisses – Warm classic cookie with graham cracker, Hershey's Mini Kisses Chocolate, marshmallows, and chocolate chunks.

– Warm classic cookie with graham cracker, Hershey's Mini Kisses Chocolate, marshmallows, and chocolate chunks. Churro Cheesecake Classic – Crispy fried dough and cinnamon sugar meets creamy cheesecake.

