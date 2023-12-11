AB Mauri North America, a provider of yeast and bakery ingredient solutions, has named sales executive Fred Elias, as its new senior vice president of sales and technical services for the region.

Elias will fill roles served by Bohrer and Tremayne, who respectively led the technical sales and commercial sales components for the organization. Both were longtime senior executives previously at Innovative Cereal Systems, a baking ingredient enzyme technology leader in Wilsonville, OR, acquired by AB Mauri in 2005.

Elias, a 17-year veteran of AB Mauri, served most recently as the vice president of sales for Canada and the eastern U.S. Throughout his career, he spent time in multiple sales and key account management roles for Canada and the U.S., including stints at Puratos, Lallemand, and Weston Bakeries, before joining AB Mauri North America in 2006. Elias also studied business administration at the University of Montreal.

“We are delighted to announce Fred’s appointment to this key role for AB Mauri,” said Brent Fenton, President, AB Mauri North America. “His understanding of the marketplace and wealth of experience will play a key role in continuing the long history of success that our business has had as a leading partner in B2B baking technology.”

Bohrer, a trusted ally in technical baking for five decades, previously spent time at United States Bakeries and Williams Bakery after earning degrees from the University of Oregon and Kansas State University. Tremayne, who began in baking working part-time during his studies at the University of Washington, finished his 40-plus-year career at AB Mauri after stints at Kroger’s La Habra Bakery and Sunshine Biscuits, among others.

