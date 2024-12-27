Post Holdings, Inc., a consumer packaged goods holding company, recently released its 2024 Sustainability report. The report details Post's enterprise-wide approach and progress with sustainability efforts across four strategic pillars: Sourcing, Operations, People, and Products.

In fiscal year 2024, Post reportedly made meaningful progress in sustainability, including the following highlights:

Developed an evolved framework and approach to sustainability.

Outperformed health and safety industry rates for food manufacturing companies.

Reduced scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 6% compared to fiscal year 2023.

Continued to engage key suppliers in the CDP Supply Chain and Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition programs to accelerate reductions in scope 3 GHG missions.

Maintained a focus on producing high quality and safe products, while advancing responsible sourcing and packaging aspects.

Empowered our employees, including a global promotion rate of 14.6% in the past year.

Supported local communities where its employees work and live with financial contributions, volunteering time and donations of over 13 million pounds of food.

"Each year we gain more insight into how to effectively pursue sustainability efforts across the organization and all four of our pillars," says Nick Martin, VP, corporate sustainability. "I hope in reading this report, this maturation is apparent in our pragmatic approach, evolved framework, and core principles."

To view or download the full report or past reports, visit the Sustainability section of the Post Holdings website.

