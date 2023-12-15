To start this week's Fun Friday: if you like eating Doritos, perhaps you'd also like ... drinking them?

Doritos unveiled a collaboration with global flavor innovator Empirical: Empirical x Doritos Nacho Cheese Spirit. This limited-release offers a multi-sensorial beverage experience that smells and tastes just like the real thing, bringing the iconic flavor of Doritos Nacho Cheese Chips into the spirits aisle.

The partnership marks a first-of-a-kind innovation for both brands. To create the flavor, the many flavor layers of Doritos Nacho Cheese are extracted through Empirical’s innovative production process, using real Doritos chips and retaining their essence through vacuum distillation. Unlike traditional distillation methods, vacuum distillation operates at lower temperatures, preserving the full spectrum of flavors derived from Doritos.

Limited-edition bottles of Empirical x Doritos Nacho Cheese Spirit will be available next month for a suggested retail price of $65.00 (42% ABV, 750ml) online and in select New York and California markets. Pre-orders can be placed at doritos.x.empirical.co. For more information, visit empirical.co and follow along @doritos.

TikTok is microwaving parmesan rinds as snacks

Delish.com recently posted a new TikTok trend: TikTokers are now microwaving parmesan cheese rinds to make a "popcorn-esque snack."

Delish recommends using real Parmigiano Reggiano, which will be marked with a "DOP" label (which stands for denominazione d'origine protetta). DOP is a labeling marker of origin from the Italian government that is used to preserve the standards of regional food products, the site says.

According to TikTok, cut the Parmigiano Reggiano rinds into smaller (1/2-inch or so) squares, then put them in the microwave for about a minute. "The cheese will puff up and crackle before turning into a crunchy crisp of cheesy goodness," Delish says.

Read the full article here.

"No Chewing Allowed" truffles

The No Chewing Allowed brand debuted recently, serving up truffles with a twist: like the brand name implies, consumers should let the truffles melt on their tongue rather than chewing them, according to their Facebook video.

"Our fine Truffles are uniquely defined by their taste, smoothness and melting profile. Together with the following the 'No Chewing' instructions, we believe they are delivering a truly unique experience," the brand's website says.

Made in France for three quarters of a century, the Truffles carry on the roots of the traditional French Truffle, which have been passed on from generation to generation, the site notes.

The brand also sells a Premium Semi-sweet Hot Chocolate Mix, made of cocoa liquor, which contains both cocoa solids and cocoa butter to ensure the richness and purity of the chocolate. The brand recommends dropping one of its Truffles in, as well.

Pompeii archaeologists uncover bakery that doubled as a prison

7 News Miami (WSVN) recently reported that an ancient bakery operated by slaves has been discovered in Pompeii ruins.

"Enslaved people and donkeys were locked up together and used to power a mill to grind grain for bread, according to details of the discovery provided by the park," the news site says.

"The site consists of a narrow room with no external view but only small, high windows covered by bars through which minimal light passed. There were also indentations in the floor 'to coordinate the movement of the animals, forced to walk around for hours, blindfolded'."

The discovery was made in the Regio IX section of the popular tourist site, which is also an ongoing archaeological dig, they noted. The area is currently being excavated as part of a larger project designed to secure and maintain previously excavated areas of the Roman city.

Read the full article here.