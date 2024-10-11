Fun Friday is kicking off this week with Doritos launching Doritos After Dark, for Crypto.com Arena ticket holders in Los Angeles. Offering everything from spicy appetizers to boundary-pushing entrees and sweet desserts, the restaurant elevates every dish on the menu with Doritos, inviting fans to feed their late-night curiosity.

Located inside of Crypto.com Arena, the restaurant will be open to ticketholders during all regularly scheduled events at the stadium, giving fans the opportunity to explore all the surprisingly delicious ways Doritos can enhance their favorite snacks, meals and even cocktails.

On November 15, fans are also invited to taste the global flavors of Doritos After Dark colliding with the electrifying energy of nightlife for free during the Doritos Night Market pop-up ahead of one of the biggest concerts of the year. The Doritos Night Market will serve Doritos After Dark bites from 4:30-7:30 pm PT on Friday, November 15 at Peacock Place (800 W. Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90015). The event is open to fans of all ages with or without tickets to the Crypto.com Arena event that night.

The Doritos After Dark Menu includes:

Doritos Flamin’ Hot Limón Late Night Rita: A classic tequila margarita, complete with a Doritos Flamin’ Hot Limón rim.

A classic tequila margarita, complete with a Doritos Flamin’ Hot Limón rim. Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Ramen-Rito: Ramen meets Burrito meets Doritos. This fusion of Asian and Tex-Mex flavors packs a late-night punch, including grilled chicken, ramen noodles, Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili flavored tortilla chips, charred corn, fresh scallions, and cilantro are all rolled in a warm flour tortilla. Includes a side of Doritos Flamin’ Hot aioli and Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili crunchers.

Ramen meets Burrito meets Doritos. This fusion of Asian and Tex-Mex flavors packs a late-night punch, including grilled chicken, ramen noodles, Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili flavored tortilla chips, charred corn, fresh scallions, and cilantro are all rolled in a warm flour tortilla. Includes a side of Doritos Flamin’ Hot aioli and Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili crunchers. Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho Veggie Dumplings: Asian-inspired pan-fried dumplings, filled with savory veggies and topped with a Flamin’ Hot Nacho chili crisp, including a fresh garnish of green onions and cilantro

Asian-inspired pan-fried dumplings, filled with savory veggies and topped with a Flamin’ Hot Nacho chili crisp, including a fresh garnish of green onions and cilantro Doritos Nacho Cheese Texas-Style Loaded Nachos: Classic nachos, Texas-style, loaded with brisket, smoky BBQ sauce, gooey nacho cheese, sliced dill pickles, and sweet onions piled on top of Doritos Nacho Cheese [Doritos BBQ]-flavored tortilla chips.

Classic nachos, Texas-style, loaded with brisket, smoky BBQ sauce, gooey nacho cheese, sliced dill pickles, and sweet onions piled on top of Doritos Nacho Cheese [Doritos BBQ]-flavored tortilla chips. Doritos Nacho Cheese Ice Dream Cone: This classic vanilla ice cream waffle cone is dipped in rich milk chocolate and rolled in Doritos Nacho Cheese-flavored tortilla chip crunchers.

Doritos brand first introduced Doritos After Dark in 2022 to meet fans' desires for bold, experiential late-night bites, with pop-up ghost kitchens in New York and Los Angeles serving up never-seen-before recipes through delivery partners for a limited time only. In March 2023, Doritos After Dark made a splash at SXSW through an exclusive party where DJs and dishes like Doritos BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos made the afterparty the most exhilarating part of SXSW attendees' day. The new Crypto.com Arena experience will capture the thrilling energy and unmatched flavors fans have come to expect from Doritos after Dark in one of the most exciting arenas in the country.

Pop-Tarts debuts limited-edition Crunchy Poppers Pullover

Inspired by the satisfying crunch of Pop-Tarts' latest snack, Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers, these literally loud jackets that burst with style are made in collaboration with upcycling clothing designer Andrew Burgess of Vivid Visions, or as he's known on the internet, @Wandythemaker.

From street-style to sweet-style, each of these one-of-a-kind, handmade jackets was inspired by Crunchy Poppers' loudness and taste. Using reinforced fabrics that crunch just like every bite, eye-catching gemstone "crunchlettes" that line a frosted sleeve, and bold textures, Pop-Tarts is giving fashion a crunchy upgrade with two colorways inspired by the flavors of Crunchy Poppers: Frosted Strawberry Crunch and Frosted Brownie Crunch. Moreover, with built-in functional pockets throughout, fans can enjoy the brand's tiny snack no matter where they are.

The hyper limited-edition Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers Pullovers will be available on shop.poptarts.com for $120 each, while supplies last. Additional jackets will be released on Friday, October 18, at 12:00 pm ET.

Tostitos, wide receiver Julian Edelman team up to introduce Tostitos Salsa Cereal gameday hack

There is no better snack duo on gameday than Tostitos chips and salsa, says the brand: a pairing so beloved that even diehard football fans are willing to take their eyes off the game to get the perfect bite. But this season, Tostitos and legendary wide receiver Julian Edelman are changing the game and introducing the most creative way to snack: Tostitos Salsa Cereal.

For those asking themselves what Salsa Cereal is, it's exactly what it sounds like: eating chips and salsa with a bowl and spoon. It's a twist on the classic chips and salsa pairing that has been a gameday staple for decades, but makes it easier than ever for football fans to enjoy the game without ever needing to miss a second of the action.

A trend that first sparked on social media, this out-of-the-box snack hack—used by none other than Edelman himself—is officially reaching the masses with limited-edition Tostitos Salsa Cereal kits and a video tutorial breaking down exactly how fans can make Edelman's go-to gameday snack at home. Through Oct. 17, consumers can enter for a chance to win one of the kits—which includes the first-ever Tostitos "cereal" snack box featuring Edelman—by following @Tostitos on Instagram, liking the official post, and commenting with #TostitosSalsaCereal and #Sweepstakes.

Didn't win a kit? No problem. Consumers can still join the trend by following these easy Edelman-approved steps to make Tostitos Salsa Cereal:

Take a handful of Tostitos chips

Crush the chips in your hands and add to a bowl

Top with Tostitos salsa

Mix together and enjoy!

This football season, customers can also catch Tostitos and Edelman on their television screens through a series of comedic spots that are part of the Tostitos "You Can't Do That" campaign. The campaign reunites football legends Edelman, Tom Brady, and Rob Gronkowski for their first commercial together, and includes six advertisements.

Bibigo introduces Dashboard Kitchen, an in-car cooking station for influencers to create food content

Bibigo is revolutionizing the way food influencers create viral content by introducing the Dashboard Kitchen. This fully-functioning kitchenette is custom-designed to make it easier for influencers to join the growing social media trend of eating and reviewing food in the comfort of their cars.

Now, influencers can turn their front seats into their very own studio kitchen. Popularized on TikTok, in-car food reviews have taken over the platform with tens of thousands of videos. It’s nearly impossible to browse food content without encountering the viral phenomenon of car mukbangs. Bibigo's products have also proven to be a viral TikTok hit, with more than 250 million people viewing posts featuring steamed dumplings over the past year, says the brand. So bibigo wanted to make sure these passionate food reviewers can easily heat up and enjoy bibigo dumplings in their cars.

The fully-equipped Bibigo Dashboard Kitchen features a hot plate, LED lights, a microwave, stability-controlled eating tray and precision chopsticks, ensuring dumplings are served fresh and delicious.

The Dashboard Kitchen will make its first appearance at this year’s FoodieCon, at the New York City Wine & Food Festival. Described as a celebration of the most influential content creators in the food and beverage community, the event will allow attendees to check out the Dashboard Kitchen in action and even give it a try for themselves.

To watch the announcement video on TikTok, click here.