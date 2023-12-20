The American Society of Baking (ASB) announced that Morgan Murphy, Lee Sanders, and Val Wayland have become the newest members of the Baking Hall of Fame (HOF) Selection Committee.

“What an outstanding opportunity for our committee to grow our network and expand its insight,” says Rowdy Brixey, founder and president of Brixey Engineering Inc. and chair of the Baking HOF Selection Committee. “There are big shoes to fill, but I could not be more thrilled by these additions and what they bring to the table.”

Morgan Murphy is a senior vice president with Mother Murphy’s Flavors. He is part of the third generation to participate in the family business, which was started by Kermit and Pete Murphy who were inducted into the Baking HOF in 2015. Morgan graduated from Greensboro College and joined the production department of Mother Murphy’s in 2006. His path has moved him to various departments and management roles including an interim position of co-president.

Morgan is active in the industry, and currently serves on the boards of AIB International’s board of trustees, Allied Trades of the Baking Industry, and Mother Murphy’s. Previous committees include the American Bakers Association (ABA) NextGenBaker co-chair and ASB Young Professional Committee.

Lee Sanders is president of Lee Sanders Strategy Group LLC, providing legislative and regulatory counsel to select clients in the food and agriculture arenas. She is a founder and the current president of the Society of Bakery Women and previously served as ABA senior vice president, government relations and public affairs, as well as its corporate secretary.

A 2021 recipient of ASB’s Robert A. Fischer Distinguished Service Award, Lee is the immediate past chair for the Food and Beverage Issue Alliance. She sits on the executive committee for the Business Industry Political Action Committee and is a past chair of both the Wheat Quality Council and the Cereal and Grains Association Milling and Baking Division. She also served as a long-time ASB advisory committee member. Before joining the industry 30 years ago, Lee served in several government roles, including as a member of President George H.W. Bush’s administration.

Val Wayland is senior director of corporate regulatory compliance for Flowers Foods and has more than 36 years of experience in the food industry, with 29 years in the baking industry. She previously held technical and regulatory positions with Marriott Corp., Kraft Foods, and Mrs. Smith’s Bakeries.

In addition to her responsibilities at Flowers, Val is an active member of ASB serving on several committees, the Institute of Food Technologists, the Society of Bakery Women, and the Georgia Association for Food Protection. She also serves as co-chair for the ABA Food Technical & Regulatory Affairs Professionals group.

“We are honored to have such distinguished industry leaders involved in the Hall of Fame Selection Committee. Honoring baking legends with induction to the Hall of Fame is a serious undertaking, and we are confident that our new committee members will join with our other distinguished leaders in upholding the ideals of the Baking Hall of Fame,” remarked Kristen L. Spriggs, ASB executive director. “It is inspiring to read the stories of the industry leaders who have shaped technology and practices that we benefit from today.”

They replaced Theresa Cogswell and Len Kilby who are retiring from the committee after many years of service.

“We are very grateful for their many years of dedication and service to the wholesale baking industry and the Baking Hall of Fame Selection Committee,” Brixey says. “The impact of those years has left an indelible mark on our committee, and we thank you.”

The Baking Hall of Fame will hold its 2024 induction ceremony at a special luncheon on Feb. 29 during ASB’s BakingTECH in Chicago.