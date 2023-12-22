True Primal recently released Ona Cookies, in October, and Goldilocks debuted The Good Polvoron, a shortbread-style cookie, this month.

True Primal's Ona Cookies is made in line with the brand’s focus on nourishment without sacrificing flavor. All Ona Cookies are gluten-free, grain-free, dairy-free, and support a paleo framework. The protein-rich base behind each cookie starts with almond flour, which provides bone-building minerals like calcium and magnesium, healthy fats, and fiber, as well as a source of vitamin E, a fat-soluble antioxidant that supports cardiovascular health.

The cookies are available in Brownie, Maple Pecan, and Cinnamon Raisin flavors, with a SRP of $39.99 per four pouches.

This month, Goldilocks USA released The Good Polvoron, similar to a shortbread cookie. The Good Polvoron includes no artificial sweeteners, no added preservatives, zero trans fat, and and contains granola and dried fruits (competitors typically make polvoron with just flour, milk, and butter).

Offered in two flavors, Oatrageous Pina Colada and Cranola Sunrise, Goldilocks is the #1 bakeshop in the Philippines. Originally opening in 1966 in a small bakeshop in Pasong Tamo by sisters Milagros and Clarita, they launched a catering business three years later and expanded into the U.S. market in the '70s with its first store in Artesia, California.

The suggested retail price is $35 per four boxes (two of each flavor).