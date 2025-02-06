Nothing Bundt Cakes, the specialty cake company, is sweetening the new year with its Whole Lotta Love Collection that includes new Pop-Up flavors and the return of certain partnerships.

The flavors include:

Reese's Chocolate Peanut Butter Featured Flavor (Jan. 6): Rich chocolate cake made with chocolate chips and Reese's peanut butter chips and baked and topped with Reese's peanut butter sauce. Available in all cake sizes while supplies last.

(Jan. 6): Rich chocolate cake made with chocolate chips and Reese's peanut butter chips and baked and topped with Reese's peanut butter sauce. Available in all cake sizes while supplies last. Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Pop-Up (Feb. 3): A twist on the classic Strawberries & Cream cake, coated with a Ghirardelli hard-shell premium wafer and topped with heart-shaped sprinkles. Available in personal-sized Bundtlets while supplies last.

(Feb. 3): A twist on the classic Strawberries & Cream cake, coated with a Ghirardelli hard-shell premium wafer and topped with heart-shaped sprinkles. Available in personal-sized Bundtlets while supplies last. Oreo Cookies & Cream Featured Flavor (Feb. 24): Classic vanilla cake baked with Oreo Cookie pieces. Available in all cake sizes while supplies last.

The Whole Lotta Love Collection kicked off with the Banana Pudding Cake Pop-Up Bundtlet, a banana cake baked with real banana puree and Mini Nilla Wafers and filled and drizzled with vanilla pudding. The Pop-Up reportedly broke company performance records and exceeded all previous Pop-Up flavors in sales since they were first introduced in 2023.

“Each flavor in the collection is thoughtfully crafted to provide comfort and joy, whether for a moment of self-care or shared with loved ones," says Nothing Bundt Cakes Vice President of Culinary Claire Jessen. “Our goal is to provide a delightful variety of flavor options to satisfy every craving and elevate any celebration while playing on new and nostalgic taste profiles our guests know and love.”

The Whole Lotta Love Collection will only be available while supplies last at all 660-plus Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries nationwide.

Related: Nothing Bundt Cakes names new chief development officer