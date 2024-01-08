Krispy Kreme is partnering again with Biscoff to give guests even more of what they love: Krispy Kreme Biscoff doughnuts packed with more Biscoff in every bite.

Beginning Jan. 8 for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S., fans can enjoy the new Biscoff Cookie Butter Cheesecake Doughnut and Biscoff Chocolate Iced Cookie Butter Crunch Doughnut, along with the return of the Biscoff Cookie Butter Iced Doughnut introduced last year.

“Our fans loved when last year’s Biscoff doughnuts landed for the first time in the U.S., so we had to bring back Biscoff and make every bite even better,” said Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme. “These doughnuts have even more Biscoff cookie crunch, more Biscoff cookie butter and more deliciousness. Biscoff is back at Krispy Kreme!”

The 2024 Biscoff collection includes:

New Biscoff Cookie Butter Cheesecake Doughnut: A shell doughnut filled with Biscoff Cookie Butter cheesecake filling, dipped in Biscoff Cookie Butter icing, topped with Biscoff Cookie crumble, and Biscoff Cookie Butter drizzle.

A shell doughnut filled with Biscoff Cookie Butter cheesecake filling, dipped in Biscoff Cookie Butter icing, topped with Biscoff Cookie crumble, and Biscoff Cookie Butter drizzle. New Biscoff Chocolate Iced Cookie Butter Crunch Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing topped with Biscoff Cookie Butter buttercream dollop and Biscoff Cookie crumble.

An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing topped with Biscoff Cookie Butter buttercream dollop and Biscoff Cookie crumble. Biscoff Cookie Butter Iced Doughnut: A Krispy Kreme Original Glazed doughnut dipped in Biscoff Cookie Butter icing.

Krispy Kreme’s Biscoff doughnuts are available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website. Guests can also enjoy the collection in a Krispy Kreme six-pack delivered fresh daily to select grocery stores. Consumers can visit krispykreme.com/locate to find a shop or grocery store near them.

Krispy Kreme is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.