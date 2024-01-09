As the Big Game approaches, Totino’s Pizza Rolls is making a bold play to rescue football fans from disappointing pizza delivery experiences in a new ad campaign airing during playoff season. In partnership with comedian and actor Pete Davidson, Totino’s aims to dethrone traditional flat pizza and help fans experience game day with Pizza Rolls snacks that are a touchdown in every bite.

While pizza remains the undisputed champion of the Big Game and topping the list of most ordered delivery foods, nothing ruins game day—other than the agony of your team taking a loss—like an unfortunate pizza delivery experience. Recognizing the plight of pizza lovers nationwide, Totino’s Pizza Rolls is stepping onto the field just in time for the playoffs, equipped with its arsenal of bite-sized pizza snacks that are ready in minutes.

"Flat Pizza has had its reign for far too long, which is why I'm teaming up with Totino’s Pizza Rolls in the fight for flavor,” said Davidson. "Let’s give the people what they deserve—delicious, piping hot pizza snacks!”

In two new ad spots developed in partnership with Dentsu Creative, Davidson delivers his signature style of comedy as he takes on pizza delivery and epic game day parties. In the first spot, “Pete’s Pre-Game,” Davidson spies on his neighbor struggling to receive a pizza delivery order and shows him why Totino’s is the best way to snack on game day. In “Pete’s Za Party,” consumers get a peek into his ultimate and over-the-top game day set up complete with a conveyer belt producing Pizza Rolls and even a built-in air fryer in the “hot seat,” all allowing him to enjoy Totino’s without ever having to leave his couch.

"We understand the importance of a great game day experience, and that starts with providing consumers unbeatable snacks offered at an affordable price point," said Taylor Roseberry, brand experience manager for Totino’s. "With Totino’s Pizza Rolls, fans can expect a game-winning combination that delivers convenience and satisfaction in a delicious snack. This is brought to life in our creative campaign in collaboration with Davidson, whose comedic style and absurdly funny persona embodies the Totino’s brand perfectly.”

In addition to its collaboration with Davidson, Totino’s is surrounding the first-ever live Spanish broadcast of the Big Game on Univision with both a pre-show integration in partnership with fan-favorite hot sauce brand Tapatio. While no stranger to engaging and celebrating its growing fanbase of Hispanic snackers, Totino’s is releasing its first Spanish-language ad spot, “Hang Time” during Univision’s broadcast. The comedic spot shows how a pizza delivery driver’s day turns into an epic hang out as he joins the homeowner to experience first-hand the joys of selecting a snacking option like Totino’s Pizza Rolls.

General Mills is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.