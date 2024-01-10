After 23 years of Super Bowl appearances, Doritos is handing over its platform to spotlight the brand's latest innovation: Dinamita. Doritos Dinamita will launch into the new year by exploding onto snack shelves with new spice-packed flavors and an unexpected new shape—and a fiery in-game commercial for Super Bowl LVIII.

"Doritos has a long history of delivering fan-favorite Super Bowl commercials, but new pack-a-punch flavors, unique shapes and some spicy stars will make Dinamita's Super Bowl commercial a campaign that will get snackers across the country buzzing like never before," said Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing at PepsiCo Foods North America. "This relaunch of Doritos Dinamita proves that spicy is about more than just heat, and both Dinamita varieties give snackers looking for that extra crunch a new favorite Doritos form."

With a spectrum of flavor and spice that's ready to disrupt the snacking aisle, Doritos Dinamita introduces four new flavors and a new sticks shape which join Doritos Dinamita Chile Limón just in time for the big game:

Doritos Dinamita Chile Limón is the OG Dinamita, rolled for extra crunch and boasting a tangy, citrusy heat.

Doritos Dinamita Flamin' Hot Queso is rolled in the original form and packed with cheesy flavor, spicy heat, and an extra crunch.

Doritos Dinamita Smoky Chile Queso offers a robust queso flavor and a smoky, spicy kick in the brand-new shape, Dinamita sticks.

Doritos Dinamita Tangy Fiery Lime bursts with sour spice, zesty lime, and crispy chomp in the new sticks form.

Doritos Dinamita Hot Honey Mustard combines bold, tangy mustard flavors and a hot honey kick in the new sticks form.

With a newly launched TikTok page and multi-media marketing campaign, in-person sampling at stores and colleges across the country, and additional upcoming fiery announcements leading up to Super Bowl LVIII, Doritos Dinamita is inviting spice fans to "Go ahead, try us." All five flavors of Doritos Dinamita can be found on store shelves at retailers nationwide for $2.49 (4-oz.) and $5.99 (10.75-oz).

Doritos Dinamita's relaunch ahead of the big game follows Doritos' inclusion in the launch of "Taste of Super Bowl," Frito-Lay's 2024 NFL Playoff campaign. The new television commercial features three football legends as they rediscover the taste of victory—but this time with a chip-inspired twist that transports them right back to the feeling of celebrating on football's biggest stage.

PepsiCo (Frito-Lay) is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.