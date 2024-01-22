Zack's Mighty—the first-ever tortilla chips made with Certified Regenerative corn that don't break in dips—is now available in Costco stores (Southwest region). The brand has created a Costco-exclusive organic flavor: Jalapeño Lime.

Zack's Mighty Jalapeño Lime Organic Tortilla Chips are now available in 58 Costco warehouses in and around San Diego, CA, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Colorado. The limited-time flavor will be on shelves through February, and the suggested retail price is $6.99 per 24-ounce bag.

Crafted from actual tortillas (made with nixtamalized organic stone ground yellow corn) with a zesty kick from real jalapeño and lime, Zack's Mighty's created this flavor exclusively for Costco shoppers who, according to store data, were hungry for an organic jalapeño lime tortilla chip flavor. This demand speaks to larger 2024 food trend predictions—from snacks reigning supreme (see: #girldinner) to getting geeky on nixtamalization to complex heat vs. tongue-numbing heat.

Related: Zack's Mighty reveals first-ever, non-GMO Rolled Tortilla Chips