Mondelēz International’s Oreo brand has released a limited-time-only cookie, along with the chance for consumers to join a brand-sponsored expedition into space.

Oreo Space Dunk Cookies are stuffed with layers of blue and pink ‘cosmic crème,’ imparted with a marshmallow flavor and infused with popping candies that treat the eater with a bursting sensation upon every bite. Each cookie is emblazoned with one of five galactic-themed embossments, along with a cutout that allows a peek at the cosmic crème inside.

Additionally, Oreo is holding a contest giving one winner the chance to join the brand on a space expedition. The trip, conducted in a partnership with spaceflight experience firm Space Perspective, will grant a trip offering a trip with the largest windows ever on a space trip, a meal, cocktail service, Wi-Fi, and lavatory.

Oreo Space Dunk Cookies will be available for presale beginning January 23 at liftoff.oreo.com. Then, the cookies will roll out at nationwide retailers starting January 31 for a limited time.

