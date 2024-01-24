Planned in time for consumers to craft corned beef sandwiches in time for the St. Patrick’s Day holiday in March, La Brea Bakery has added a traditional New York Rye Loaf to its artisan breads portfolio. According to the producer, the hearty bread is crafted on a foundation of wheat and rye flours, which are known for their health benefits, making for a moist, slightly dense interior, with a crispy crust. Caraway seeds, the aromatic hallmark of a classic rye loaf, are baked into the bread and sprinkled on top as a finishing touch.

Chef Jon Davis, culinary innovation leader for La Brea Bakery, curated four delicious recipes to celebrate the launch of La Brea Bakery New York Rye Loaf. The recipes include an open-face toasted tuna sandwich and a flavorful patty melt, along with classic iterations of a New York pastrami on rye, and a Reuben.

The bread’s debut comes at a time when the demand for rye has been on the rise, with a 7% increase on foodservice menus and a 12.4% dollar increase in rye artisan bread sales.

“Demand for great-tasting rye breads has been steadily increasing, given consumers’ heightened interest in healthier breads,” says Brie Buenning, director of marketing, La Brea Bakery. “This flavorful artisan bread is perfect for everyday sandwich and toast recipes.”

La Brea Bakery New York Rye loaf—now available at retail—comes just ahead of March, the biggest time of the year for sales of rye bread. It is non-GMO Project-certified, kosher, and vegan.