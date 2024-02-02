Bansk Group, a consumer-focused private investment firm dedicated to building distinctive consumer brands, has acquired No Man's Land Foods LLC, a premium meat snacks brand primarily sold in the convenience channel. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Oklahoma, No Man's Land is a provider of high-quality beef jerky and meat sticks. No Man's Land was founded in 1997 and has since become one of the fastest-growing meat snack brands across the convenience channel in the U.S. The success of the company is in large part due to No Man's Land's unique and authentic slow-drying production process, which results in beef jerky with a distinct taste and texture profile, valued by a loyal and passionate group of consumers across the country.

"Consumers today are increasingly seeking high-quality, high-protein snack options, and we believe there is a meaningful opportunity for No Man's Land to expand into new distribution channels and geographic markets and bring its beloved products to more consumers across the country," said Brian O'Connor, senior partner and chief investment officer at Bansk. "As longtime food and beverage investors, we believe brands dedicated to quality, convenience, and unique flavors can achieve a highly loyal consumer base and sustainable long-term brand differentiation. The No Man's Land team has built an exceptional business, and we are thrilled to partner with them to help position the company for continued growth."

The company will continue to be led by Chief Executive Officer Pete Dillingham, President Clint Beagley, and the existing leadership team. Dillingham said, "Bansk's expertise in building consumer businesses is unmatched, and we could not be happier to have them as our partners. Our team looks forward to working closely with the Bansk team and utilizing their extensive operational and brand building experience to accelerate No Man's Land's next phase of growth."

"We are grateful for the innovative products developed by the Smith family, who founded the business over 25 years ago," said Beagley. "The Bansk team shares our long-term vision, and we are confident this partnership will be invaluable as we bring our authentic, clean jerky products to more consumers at home and on the go—wherever they may be."

Bansk Group's investment in No Man's Land marks the firm's second investment in the food and beverage sector, following its acquisition of Red's All Natural, a fast-growing brand of clean-label frozen burritos and breakfast sandwiches, in January 2023.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to Bansk Group. Lincoln International LLC served as financial advisor, and Koley Jessen P.C. L.L.O acted as legal counsel to No Man's Land.