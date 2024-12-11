Snacks offering a combination of appealing taste and health benefits continue to entice hungry consumers to fork over their food dollars. Jerkies, meat sticks, and other similar treats often fit the bill, which has shoppers putting more of these particular snacks in their carts than ever before. To meet this growing demand, meat-snack producers are delivering a wide array of items, including some notably innovative offerings.

Market data

According to data from Circana (Chicago), dollar sales of meat snacks rose to $5.5 billion during the 52-week period ending October 6, 2024. That healthy figure constitutes a 5.1% increase over the previous 52-week stretch. Unit sales increased more modestly, with the 1.1 billion units sold during the year marking a 0.7% climb compared to the previous year.

Jerky sales made up $2.4 billion of that meat-snack total, a 0.7% increase compared to the previous year-long period. Sales leaders in the category:

Link Snacks (aka Jack Link’s ): $889.1 million, a 4.8% decline

$889.1 million, a 4.8% decline Old Trapper : $365.1 million, a climb of 8.4%

$365.1 million, a climb of 8.4% S&E Gourmet Cuts (aka Country Archer): $126.8 million, a 36.4% jump

Additionally, private-label jerkies hit $332.1 million, which amounts to a 6.5% increase compared to the prior year. Frito-Lay’s non-Jack Link’s jerky products brought in a relatively modest $51.4 million, but that figure represents a notable 33.9% increase compared to the previous year, making the PepsiCo company’s jerky line one to watch in the months ahead.

Companies in the “all other dried meat snacks” column also saw a number of ups, with a few downs. Overall, the category brought in $3.1 billion in dollar sales, an 8.8% increase. Unit sales for the category were also up just a bit—$813.8 million, or 0.2% more than the previous year. Top-ranked companies in the subcategory include:

Conagra Brands : $1.1 billion, a 4.4% decrease over last year

$1.1 billion, a 4.4% decrease over last year Link Snacks: $754 million, a 1.9% decrease

$754 million, a 1.9% decrease Chomps: $289.7 million, a meaty 207.1% increase

Courtesy of Frito-Lay

Private-label products brought in $194.1 million in sales (10.7% more than the previous year). Frito-Lay, much like the jerky subcategory, had a noticeable increase in dollar sales—its $90.1 million marks a $77.9% increase over the previous 52-week period.

Looking back

Holly LaVallie—senior vice president of marketing, R&D, and PMO for Jack Link’s Protein Snacks—says meat snack producers can capitalize on the consumer’s interest for value in their purchases via several ways.

“While value can mean price and promotions, it also relates to a product being ‘worth the price,’” she says. “This has led to an increase in multi-serve packages, shareable options, and new flavors that make purchases feel worthwhile. Consumers are looking for snacks that pack a flavorful punch and deliver a great experience.”

Americans have been increasingly conscious of the relationship between health and diet than ever before. According to Stacy Hartnett, senior vice president of marketing with Chomps, that awareness extends to their snacking habits.

Courtesy of Chomps

“Consumers are more informed and empowered than ever when it comes to their snack choices,” she remarks. “They're seeking options that not only taste great but also support their health and lifestyle goals.”

Ashley Spade, vice president and general manager for Conagra Brands, says when it comes to reasons why hungry consumers reach for meaty snacks, taste is top of the list.

“A meat snack must taste great—27% of consumers rate taste as their No. 1 purchase motivator,” she relates. “Convenience is also key; consumers want something they can take on the go.”

Hartnett says she believes meat snacks continue to be popular because the category hits a couple key BFY targets for U.S. snackers, including the desire to boost their protein intake.

“Consumers are increasingly conscious about getting enough protein in their daily diet and want snacks that not only taste good, but also fuel them throughout their day—better-for-you meat snacks are an ideal solution,” she states. “Chomps delivers a substantial protein punch in every bite (10-12 g in each stick), making it easy for consumers to fuel their active lifestyles and support their health goals.”

As noted above, meat snacks have enjoyed healthy sales. “This growth is fueled by the increasing consumer demand for convenient, high-protein snacks that fit into their busy lifestyles and support their health goals,” Hartnett says. “There's a noticeable shift towards snack options that offer real nutritional value.”

Meat-snack consumers also are increasingly out for premium products, as well as bold flavors. Spade says those twin trends bode well for several brands in Conagra’s stable, including its August 2024 acquisition Fatty.

“Premium meat stick unit sales are up 4%, which provides an opportunity for our two premium brands, Duke’s and Fatty,” she notes. “From a flavor perspective, ‘sweet and hot’ continues to see tremendous growth in total snacking with more than $800 million in total sales. New offerings across our brands reflect this flavor trend.”

Country Archer Vice President of Marketing Andrew Thomas notes desire for high-protein snacks, need for convenience, interest in premium eats, and the desire for adventurous eating rank among top consumer trends. He says the company stays on top of consumer tastes in several ways.

“We leverage a variety of tools like Numerator and consumer reports to track consumer preferences and behaviors,” he relates. “We also stay on top of point-of-sale data, industry research, relevant articles, and third-party reports to ensure we’re in tune with emerging trends.”

Courtesy of Conagra Brands

Thomas notes Country Archer unveiled several on-trend products in 2024, such as its Ancestral Beef Blend Meat Sticks, a first-in-category product featuring nutritious organ meats; Beef & Cheese and Beef Taco additions to its Mini Meat Sticks lineup; and new products especially for warehouse stores.

Claire Flannery, director of communications with Greenridge Naturals, says checking off various factors under the column of BFY offers opportunities for producers in the space.

“Clean-label snacking items made with premium ingredients are trending as shoppers are more health-conscious; they are seeking items that have locally sourced, sustainable ingredients, including grass-fed and finished, organic beef, while looking for lower sodium and sugar contents, with high protein. Certifications are top of mind, as buyers look closely at packaging, this includes non-GMO, keto, paleo, and gluten-free.”

LaVallie reports Jack Link’s innovations over the course of the past year aimed at several target trends, including an interest in adventurous flavors, multi-pack containers, and convenience.

“At Sweets & Snacks, we announced the launch of our Duos line, combining two incredible flavors in one bite,” she notes. “My favorite is our Jalapeño + Mango—this combo balances the spicy kick of jalapeño with the sweetness of mango, creating a memorable snacking experience.

She adds that the brand launched several fun partnerships with sister Frito-Lay brands, such as Jack Link’s Doritos Sweet and Tangy BBQ-flavored Jerky and Sticks: “These launches capture the best of both worlds—beloved classics reimagined alongside bold new innovations—making Jack Link’s a leader in bringing fresh energy and unique flavors to the jerky and meat snack category.”

Cathie Weiner, senior brand manager for Vermont Smoke & Cure, relates that her company also introduced a notable collaboration this year.

“We’re especially excited about our collaboration with WhistlePig on a limited-edition Maple Old Fashioned Smoked Meat Stick,” she intimates. “This unique product, which hit select retailers and our website in September, is a true labor of love that combines WhistlePig’s Rye and Maple Syrup with Vermont Smoke & Cure’s craftsmanship.”

Additionally, Weiner says meat-snack enthusiasts are interested in benefits that go beyond health and taste.

“Consumers are increasingly looking for products that align with their values, whether that’s environmentally-friendly sourcing or social responsibility,” she states. “At Vermont Smoke & Cure, we’re committed to high standards in sourcing and quality, which is why our products continue to resonate with today’s mindful, on-the-go consumers looking for nourishing snacks that also make a positive impact.”

Courtesy of Country Archer

Looking ahead

Flannery observes jerky sales in recent years have been flat, while meat sticks have been increasing, a trend that could impact how producers in the meat snack category strategize.

“The snacking category in general is moving away from jerky and meat sticks are expanding for a few reasons, including the cost of meat sticks versus jerky. Jerky is simply more expensive than many snack sticks in the market. The shareability is higher and there are new players in the snack stick category tapping into new trends of healthier snacking,” she notes.

Hartnett says Chomps will continue using a number of tools to tap into consumer interests in order to help deliver on-target products, with social media chatter offering valuable insights: “It starts with listening. Social media is where our community shares their honest thoughts. From an excited shout-out about someone’s go-to flavor or snacking occasion to thoughtful feedback on what they’d love to see next, we’re right there, gathering insights and having real conversations. It’s these moments that often lead to the ideas that drive our innovation.”

Spade confides Conagra plans to offer numerous innovations across its snack offerings in coming months.

“We’re excited to work with our customers on the debut of our new items,” she says. “Conagra’s overall snacking portfolio (which includes meat snacks, sunflower seeds and salty snacks, totals $3.2 billion in annual retail sales, so we have a strong assortment of brands to offer our customers and consumers.”

Growing meat snack producer Vermont Smoke & Cure, according to Weiner, has ambitious plans to expand its reach.

“As we look ahead, Vermont Smoke & Cure is focused on an ambitious year of growth and innovation,” Weiner states. “We’re amplifying our sales, marketing, and R&D efforts, with a particular emphasis on expanding our presence beyond the Northeast. We believe Vermont’s reputation for quality and authenticity resonates with today’s consumers, who are increasingly seeking healthy, easy-to-understand protein options”

Country Archer reportedly plans to build on past successes with many of its 2025 innovations, says Thomas.

Courtesy of Greenridge Naturals

“In 2025, we’re committed to expanding our best-selling Mini Meat Stick portfolio,” he reports. “Our Minis are a hit with families—kids love the taste, and parents love the protein. For our full-size meat sticks, we’re looking to introduce new pack sizes and multipacks to meet the growing demand for purchasing meat snacks in bulk. As consumers increasingly turn to grocery and club retailers for bulk shopping, we’re excited to expand our offerings to deliver even greater value and convenience.”

Regarding plans for the future, Hartnett reveals Chomps will center on continuing to reach consumers where they need on-trend, convenient snacking options.

“One big focus for us is making sure Chomps is easier to find when you’re out and about,” she reveals. “Life moves fast, and grabbing a healthy snack should be effortless. That’s why we’re working hard to expand our presence in stores across the country.”

Greenridge Naturals, according to Flannery, plans to stretch into new territory.

“We are currently developing Greenridge Naturals dried meat sticks, launching in 2025; these sticks will be a healthier shelf-stable alternative to jerky, and as always we're focused on premium ingredients including beef and spices, while hardwood smoking all of our meats,” she reveals.

LaVallie says she cannot offer specifics about what Jack Link’s has in store for the coming years but promises notable developments: “With new flavors, exciting brand partnerships, and memorable marketing campaigns on the horizon, we’re confident it’s going to be a wild and rewarding year for both Jack Link’s and our loyal fans.”