Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, and Insomnia Cookies has a new option for those looking to part ways: the It’s Not Me, It’s You Pack, the "perfect, very unserious way of ending things, since warm cookies are better than a cold heart," says the brand.

For those Insomniacs’ who are embracing the season of love, the late-night bakery reintroduced the fan-favorite Deluxe Filled Lava Cake made with a Ghirardelli cookie and a Red Velvet Cookies ‘N Cream Brookie. For Valentine's Day, the brand also offers "I Just Love Ya" and ‘Love Bites’ cake centers.  

The treats will be available in-store and for local delivery until February 18 or until supplies last, and are also available via nationwide shipping. Price and availability vary by location.

The Valentine's Day lineup includes:

