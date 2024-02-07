Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, and Insomnia Cookies has a new option for those looking to part ways: the It’s Not Me, It’s You Pack, the "perfect, very unserious way of ending things, since warm cookies are better than a cold heart," says the brand.

For those Insomniacs’ who are embracing the season of love, the late-night bakery reintroduced the fan-favorite Deluxe Filled Lava Cake made with a Ghirardelli cookie and a Red Velvet Cookies ‘N Cream Brookie. For Valentine's Day, the brand also offers "I Just Love Ya" and ‘Love Bites’ cake centers.

The treats will be available in-store and for local delivery until February 18 or until supplies last, and are also available via nationwide shipping. Price and availability vary by location.

The Valentine's Day lineup includes:

Red Velvet Cookies ‘N Cream Brookie – Red Velvet cookie baked on top of a Brookie base filled with cream cheese chips and topped with crushed chocolate sandwich cookies.

Ghirardelli Chocolate Lava Cake Filled Deluxe – A deluxe chocolate cookie dough mixed with Ghirardelli semi-sweet chocolate chips, Ghirardelli cocoa powder, and loaded with a Ghirardelli chocolate filling.

Happy Valentine’s Day and Lookin’ Like a Snack box sleeves – Available for 12-packs Happy Valentine’s Day box sleeve is also available for six-packs and shipping gift boxes.



Related: Insomnia Cookies heats up Valentine’s Day with heartfelt seasonal offerings