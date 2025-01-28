Insomnia Cookies, the bakery brand best known for serving sweet treats all day and late into the night, has released a limited-edition Valentine’s Day lineup. The late-night bakery’s Red Velvet cookie returns, alongside its heart-shaped cookie cakes, Cookie Crush gift boxes, and limited-edition box sleeves.

The limited-edition Valentine's Day cookies are available at bakeries nationwide in-store and for local delivery now through February 23 or while supplies last. Availability varies by location. The lineup includes:

Red Velvet – A red velvet cookie, packed with rich chunks of cream cheese icing.

– A red velvet cookie, packed with rich chunks of cream cheese icing. Red Velvet Cheesecake Filled Classic – Insomnia's red velvet cookie, made extra indulgent with rich chunks of cream cheese and filled with a cheesecake center.

– Insomnia's red velvet cookie, made extra indulgent with rich chunks of cream cheese and filled with a cheesecake center. Cupid's Cookies 'N Cream – The brand's Cookies ‘N Cream with added Valentine’s Day sprinkles and gooey marshmallows.

Consumers can also gift cookies to friends and family, available in-store and for local delivery February 3-16 or while supplies last. Availability varies by location. The lineup includes:

Heart Cookie Cake * – Consumers can personalize this heart-shaped cake with a customized message. *Please note, cakes require a 2-hour lead time. *Available beginning now through February 16.

* – Consumers can personalize this heart-shaped cake with a customized message. *Please note, cakes require a 2-hour lead time. Cookie Crush 12-pk – A dozen of Insomnia's warm, melty cookies wrapped in a limited-edition Valentine's Day gift box.

– A dozen of Insomnia's warm, melty cookies wrapped in a limited-edition Valentine's Day gift box. Cookie Crush 6-pk – Six of Insomnia's cookies wrapped in a limited-edition Valentine's Day gift box.

– Six of Insomnia's cookies wrapped in a limited-edition Valentine's Day gift box. Sweetheart Pack – A pint of ice cream paired with a heart-shaped Cookie Cake, packed in a limited-edition Valentine's Day gift box.

– A pint of ice cream paired with a heart-shaped Cookie Cake, packed in a limited-edition Valentine's Day gift box. Forever Valentine 12-pack – A 12-pack featuring four of each limited-edition Valentine's Day cookie, wrapped in a Valentine's Day gift box.

– A 12-pack featuring four of each limited-edition Valentine's Day cookie, wrapped in a Valentine's Day gift box. Cookie Crush gift box sleeve – Available to add to any 6-pack or 12-pack for just $1.

– Available to add to any 6-pack or 12-pack for just $1. "I Just Love Ya" cake center – Available to add to any Heart Cookie Cake.

Details about Insomnia’s menu, delivery, and nationwide shipping options can be found here (late-night delivery until 1 am or later).

Related: Insomnia Cookies brings back favorite treats