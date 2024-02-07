According to data from the Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA), consumers continue to increase their spending on private-label products across most retail categories. In the association’s latest video, PLMA reporter Margaret Donoghue shares a number of figures indicating good news for several PLMA. Overall, private label dollar sales in all outlets climbed 4.7% last year to $236.3 billion in 2023 vs. 2022, according to new data from PLMA’s Unify+ market data platform from Circana.

“Consumers facing a rising tide of prices for grocery continue to find safe harbor in-store brands, innovation, competitive pricing, and high quality feeds loyalty and returning customers,” Donoghue shares.

Overall, private labels outperformed national brands, which grew 3.4% in dollar sales for the same period, according to the data.

“These numbers show while customers are being increasingly selective, they are directing more of their budget to private label,” Donoghue comments.

