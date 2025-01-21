According to the Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA), sales of store brands increased $9 billion to a record $271 billion last year compared to 2023. The figure comes from the latest Circana Unify+ data. This represents a 3.9% rise in dollar sales in all outlets from Jan. 8 to Dec. 29, 2024, versus the same period in 2023. Private label growth outpaced national brands, which grew 1% in dollar sales.

“Sales of store brands hit a record high last year,” says PLMA President Peggy Davies. “The quality, value, and innovation that store brands provide can’t be beat.”

Over the past four years, annual store brand dollar sales have increased by over $51 billion, a 23.6% gain. In addition, since 2021, store brand unit sales rose 2.3%, while national brands fell 6.8%.

All 10 food and nonedible departments that Circana tracks showed store brand dollar growth over the year before. Refrigerated (+7.5%), General Food (+4.3%) and Beverages (+4%) had some of the highest growth. In unit sales growth, the top departments were Beverages (+3.5%), Pet Care (+3.5%) and Home Care (+3.3%).

More detailed insights and information, including top category sales and monthly trends, will be revealed in PLMA’s 2025 Private Label Report, which will be released in February.

The news of the record $271 billion in store brand sales comes during the January debut of Store Brands Month, which salutes the availability and quality of store brands across all retail channels.

