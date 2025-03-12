Bakery ProductsNew Snack and Bakery ProductsDessertsCakes

Pillsbury Funfetti unveils Celebrations Cake Mix

The bakery brand brings the viral sprinkle cake trend to its mixes.

March 12, 2025

General Mills' Pillsbury Baking brand is making it easier than ever for consumers to join the viral Sprinkle Cake trend with its new Funfetti Celebrations Cake Mix. With extra sprinkles baked right into the batter plus a bonus pack of sprinkles—including stars, pearls, rainbow, and sequin sprinkles—to coat the outside, the cake mix only requires the mix, eggs, oil, and water to make.

“With Funfetti Celebrations Cake Mix, we’re bringing the sprinkle cake trend straight to home bakers so they can create stunning, festive cakes for a fraction of the cost. It’s all about making special moments even sweeter—and more fun!” says Dan Anglemyer, COO at Hometown Food Company.

The new Pillsbury Funfetti Celebrations Cake Mix is available now in the baking aisle at Walmart, with more national retailers coming soon. The product retails at Walmart for $3.98 (19.4-oz box). 

General Mills is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.

