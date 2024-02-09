As the anticipation builds for the highly-awaited Big Game on Sunday, February 11, Crumbl is set to release its exclusive Big Game Cookies. These limited-edition cookies are available only from now through Saturday, February 10.

At the heart of this exclusive offering are Crumbl's two star players: Team Red & Black and Team Red & Gold. Each cookie has a unique flavor profile and texture, making them the ultimate companions for football enthusiasts and sweet-toothed fans alike.

Team Red & Black:

A dark chocolate cookie rolled in cookies & cream crumbs, topped with red and white swirled cream cheese frosting, then dusted with cookies and cream crumbs.

Team Red & Gold:

An original cookie rolled in golden cookies & cream crumbs, topped with red and white swirled cream cheese frosting, then dusted with vanilla cookies & cream crumbs.

"Crumbl is excited to present our exclusive Team Red & Black and Team Red & Gold cookies, specially designed for the Big Game weekend. These cookies embody the spirit of the game with their unique flavors and visually striking presentations, adding an extra layer of delight to shared moments," said Amy Eldredge, vice president of menu at Crumbl.

For those hosting larger parties for the Big Game, Crumbl offers catering. Orders can be placed by February 10, providing flexibility for customers to choose the perfect time for their Big Game celebrations. The delivery or pick-up of catering orders must be scheduled between February 8–10.

Crumbl urges fans to order between February 8–10 for the Big Game weekend enjoyment, as stores will be closed on Sunday, February 11.