Pepperidge Farm has announced a new limited-edition Milano cookie inspired by the popular café beverage, London Fog. Milano London Fog features the delicate taste of Earl Grey tea flavor, creamy milk chocolate, and a hint of vanilla flavor between two delicate biscuits.

"At Pepperidge Farm, we believe that great taste is found in the details," says Danielle Brown, vice president of cookies and cracker marketing with brand owner Campbell's Snacks. "By bringing together rich milk chocolate and distinctive notes of Earl Grey tea, there's a new way to savor tea time in the form of our iconic Milano cookie."

Alongside the new cookie, Pepperidge Farm is once again teaming up with Emmy-award-winning actor Hannah Waddingham (best known in the States for her work on Ted Lasso) for the next iteration of their ad campaign. Past campaigns have seen the actor tout her appreciation of Milano Double Dark cookies and Pepperidge Farm Hearty White Bread. Waddingham now will be seen enjoying the new Pepperidge Farm treats in ads starting February 20 on social media, YouTube, and streaming.

"My pals at Pepperidge Farm and I are inviting everyone to hold their baked goods to a higher standard and to have a little taste," says Waddingham. "They make the most pillowy soft bread that is just crying out to be made into a delicious grilled cheese, and don't get me started on their cookies – crafted to be savored, not inhaled."

Milano London Fog cookies, in lavender packaging, will be available at major retailers for a limited time starting in March.

