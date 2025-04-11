Pepperidge Farm introduces Caramel Brioche Swirl

Campbell's Pepperidge Farm brand, known for its baked goods, is adding a new innovation to the breakfast bread aisle: Caramel Brioche Swirl.

Each thick slice of breakfast bread contains the aroma and sweet taste of caramel and brioche flavors, the brand says. Consumers can enjoy the bread toasted or not, and add their favorite spreads. The new product will retail for $4.69 per loaf.

“Pepperidge Farm Swirl bread is a beloved staple on breakfast tables nationwide,” said Ama Auwarter, VP of Pepperidge Farm Bakery marketing at Campbell Snacks. “Our newest flavor, Caramel Brioche, has sweet browned caramel and brioche buttery flavors that we hope breakfast lovers will adore.”

Building on the success of last year’s Lemon Blueberry Swirl debut, Pepperidge Farm has again delivered a completely new flavor innovation in the category that caters to Millennials’ appetite for premium, flavorful options, the brand says.

Whether it be premium flavors or more variety in breads, Pepperidge Farm continues to innovate to meet evolving tastes. As part of this commitment, the company is introducing Thin-Sliced Sandwich Breads, launching in April. These breads deliver full, rich flavors in a thinner slice, the brand says, available in four varieties: Sourdough, Butter Bread, 100% Whole Wheat, and 15-Grain. Also in April, the brand is debuting Farmhouse Brioche Hot Dog Buns just in time for the summer grilling season.

