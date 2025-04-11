Bakery ProductsNew Snack and Bakery ProductsBreadsLoaf Breads

Pepperidge Farm introduces Caramel Brioche Swirl

The brand is also debuting Thin-Sliced Sandwich Breads and brioche hot dog buns.

By SF&WB Staff
Pepperidge Farm introduces Caramel Brioche Swirl

Courtesy of Pepperidge Farm

April 11, 2025

Campbell's Pepperidge Farm brand, known for its baked goods, is adding a new innovation to the breakfast bread aisle: Caramel Brioche Swirl.

Each thick slice of breakfast bread contains the aroma and sweet taste of caramel and brioche flavors, the brand says. Consumers can enjoy the bread toasted or not, and add their favorite spreads. The new product will retail for $4.69 per loaf.

“Pepperidge Farm Swirl bread is a beloved staple on breakfast tables nationwide,” said Ama Auwarter, VP of Pepperidge Farm Bakery marketing at Campbell Snacks. “Our newest flavor, Caramel Brioche, has sweet browned caramel and brioche buttery flavors that we hope breakfast lovers will adore.” 

Building on the success of last year’s Lemon Blueberry Swirl debut, Pepperidge Farm has again delivered a completely new flavor innovation in the category that caters to Millennials’ appetite for premium, flavorful options, the brand says.

Whether it be premium flavors or more variety in breads, Pepperidge Farm continues to innovate to meet evolving tastes. As part of this commitment, the company is introducing Thin-Sliced Sandwich Breads, launching in April. These breads deliver full, rich flavors in a thinner slice, the brand says, available in four varieties: Sourdough, Butter Bread, 100% Whole Wheat, and 15-Grain. Also in April, the brand is debuting Farmhouse Brioche Hot Dog Buns just in time for the summer grilling season.  

The Campbell’s Company is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.

KEYWORDS: brioche Campbell's Pepperidge Farm

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

Related Articles

Related Products

See More ProductsSee More Products

Events

View AllSubmit An Event
  • September 17, 2024

    Clean Label Bread Trends

    On-Demand This exclusive webinar will offer a focused look into precisely what consumers are looking for, and resources available to help producers deliver.
View AllSubmit An Event

Related Directories

  • Pecan Deluxe Candy Co.

    Pecan Deluxe is a family-owned, global leader in the developing and manufacturing of inclusions, toppings and ingredients. We provide product solutions that appeal to many sectors of the food and beverage industry. We develop combinations of flavors, textures and aromas that are designed to delight our customer partners, whether a small operation or a large global brand.

  • IFC Solutions

    FOOD COLORS: NATURAL, CERTIFIED ORGANIC, FD&C - Custom blended in Liquid, Powder, and Paste. FOOD RELEASE/ANTI-STICK PRODUCTS - Prevent your products from sticking to contact surfaces. SPECIALTY LECITHINS - Including Allergen-Free, Non-GMO & Certified Organic. Liquid and Powder. CONTRACT INGREDIENT BLENDING - Liquids, Pastes and Powders. NATURAL & ORGANIC INGREDIENTS - Custom blended.

  • IFF

    At IFF, an industry leader in food, beverage, scent, health, and biosciences, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we partner with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves.

Snack on the latest trends, news, and developments!

Stay in the know with Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, the premier source of information for snack, bakery, and confectionery professionals.

JOIN TODAY!