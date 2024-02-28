Utz has introduced its newest addition to its ever-growing lineup of snack food offerings with Utz Mixed Minis Pretzels. The new pretzels bring a fun twist to classic Utz pretzels in the form of three bite-sized shapes, including twists, rings, and waffles, with three distinct flavors to enjoy.

Responding to a clamor for more crunch and flavors, this new line of pretzels reportedly elevates the snacking experience with Sea Salt, Garlic Butter, and the sweet heat of Mike’s Hot Honey.

Sea Salt : The classic Utz pretzel dusted with sea salt.

: The classic Utz pretzel dusted with sea salt. Garlic Butter : Expertly seasoned pretzels with garlic butter.

: Expertly seasoned pretzels with garlic butter. Mike’s Hot Honey: Already a fan-favorite flavor with Utz Potato Chips, the sweet heat flavor of Mike’s Hot Honey, America’s #1 hot honey, is now paired with a classic Utz pretzel.

"At Utz, we work with a relentless pursuit of snack perfection with a core focus on fresh, crunchy, and big flavor snacking experiences," said Jennifer Bentz, chief marketing officer at Utz Brands, Inc., "Utz Mixed Minis Pretzels boast irresistible flavor combinations, ensuring a love-at-first-bite experience that we're confident will captivate our fans and make some new ones too."

Available in on-the-go four-ounce and 12-ounce take-home sizes, Utz Mixed Minis Pretzels continues with the brand’s commitment to providing high-quality snacks that deliver on the promise of freshness and flavor. The new pretzels are available online at utzsnacks.com and from retailers nationwide.

