Snacks from the Sea, founded by Jennifer Murphy, is introducing a new line of delicious, nutrient-rich chips made from sea kelp.

Available in Zesty Pizza, Chipotle, and Salt & Pepper flavors, Snacks from the Sea’s signature Kelpie Chips provide a robust source of rare minerals and vitamins along with a blast of fucoidan, often cited as a new superfood nutrient. A sea vegetable that’s rich in minerals such as magnesium, selenium, and calcium, kelp’s unique blend of nutrients also help promote thyroid function and hormone regulation, alkalize the body, support digestive health, modulate the immune system, and detoxify bodies from harmful chemicals, among other benefits.

“Kelpie Chips are crispy, crunchy chips, high in nutrients, low in calories, and made sustainably from sea to snack," says Snacks from the Sea Founder Jennifer Murphy.