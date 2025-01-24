In the next installment of the partnership between Snak Club and First We Feast's celebrity interview show Hot Ones, Snak Club is launching a new Honey Roasted Nuts line, featuring Honey Roasted Tangy Chili Peanuts and Honey Roasted Smoky Sweet Cashews.

The two new products were first showcased in October at the NACS 2024 show. Inspired by the growing "swicy" (sweet and spicy) trend, the Honey Roasted Tangy Chili Peanuts blend mild heat and sweet honey. For consumers looking for a little more heat, the Honey Roasted Smoky Sweet Cashews come in at a medium heat level inspired by the Los Calientes Verde hot sauce featured on the Hot Ones interview show.

"It's hard to ignore how big sweet & spicy are getting," says Katie Lilly, chief marketing officer of Century Snacks. "Hot honey was the number one flavor trend in 2024 and continues to grow going into 2025. We just knew it would be perfect to blend that sweet heat with the Hot Ones hot sauces."

"We've been delivering spicy snacks to Hot Ones fans in partnership with Snak Club over the past year, and the demand continues to grow," says Melanie Baker, director of marketing at First We Feast. "The new hot Honey Roasted offerings are perfect for balancing the Hot Ones heat we're known for and craveable sweetness."

The launch will be supported with a robust social media plan, including influencers paid and organic social in partnership with First We Feast, the studio behind the Hot Ones Show. Both brands together have over 6M followers combined on social media platforms.

Snak Club x Hot Ones Honey Roasted Tangy Chili Peanuts and Smoky Sweet Cashews are available at select retailers nationwide and online via Amazon. Peanuts are available in 2.75-oz, 6-oz, and 14-oz sizes, and cashews are available in 2.5-oz and 6-oz sizes.

