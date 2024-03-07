Alongside its new Marble Cake, Dr. Schär's is unveiling its soft-textured Muffins in Classic, Chocolate, and Chocolate Chip flavors.

This launch marks yet another victory in Dr. Schär's journey to offer delicious and inclusive alternatives for individuals with special dietary needs.

Crafted with care and precision, the Marble Cake and Muffins are made from a thoughtfully curated blend of premium ingredients. From barn eggs to Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa products, each component is meticulously selected to ensure taste and quality.

Dr. Schär’s gluten-free Marble Cake and Muffins will be available for purchase at supermarkets, specialty food stores, and Dr. Schär's online shop. With a suggested retail price of $6.49, the muffins offer an affordable and indulgent gluten-free option for consumers nationwide.

Dr. Schär's commitment to accessibility and availability is woven into the very fabric of its mission. With the introduction of these new gluten-free baked staples, the brand continues its journey toward creating a world where everyone can enjoy high-quality baked goods, regardless of dietary restrictions.

In addition to its commitment to precision and food excellence, Dr. Schär remains dedicated to its mission of improving the lives of individuals with special nutritional needs. With many years of experience in the gluten-free market, along with several partnerships with key celiac organizations, healthcare professional groups, and medical institutions, Dr. Schär continues to innovate and redefine the possibilities of gluten-free baking. By providing safe, flavorful, and high-quality options, Dr. Schär empowers individuals to enjoy delicious food without compromise.