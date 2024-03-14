General Mills recently released its full list of new and returning spring products, including new Betty Crocker x Reese's baking mixes.
Returning products:
- Pillsbury Grands! Cinnamon Rolls with Peaches & Cream Flavored Icing: Consumers can savor the warm weather with the return of these limited-edition Pillsbury Grands. The taste of peaches and cream are infused into a warm cinnamon roll. SRP: $6.18. Available now at various retailers nationwide.
- Pillsbury Shape Seasonal Dough — Chick, Egg Cutout, Bunny: The tear-and-bake cookies are back and ready to break out for spring. Safe to eat raw; just place, bake, and enjoy cookies in minutes. Available now at various retailers nationwide for an SRP of $3.50.
- Annie's Organic Strawberry Shortcake Bunny Grahams: Combine strawberry shortcake with the convenience of Annie’s Bunny Grahams to take this classic dessert on-the-go as a snack. Available now at Sprouts and Whole Foods Market for $7.99.
New products include:
-
Betty Crocker Reese's Mixes:
- Betty Crocker Reese's Lava Cake Mix: Warm, rich chocolate meets melty peanut butter in every batch of Betty Crocker Reese's Lava Cakes that you bake. Available at retailers nationwide now for a limited time, for an SRP of $3.98.
- Betty Crocker Reese's Peanut Butter Muffin Mix: Betty Crocker makes it easy to create peanut butter muffins with Reese's Peanut Butter chips and Hershey's Milk Chocolate chips inside. Available at retailers nationwide for an SRP of $4.22.
- Betty Crocker Reese's Peanut Butter No Bake Bars Mix: Rich chocolate meets peanut butter with every batch of these dessert bars, with chocolate frosting on top. Available at retailers nationwide for $4.22.
Snacks:
- Returning: Funfetti Muddy Buddies: Each crispy corn piece is coated in white chocolate with a colorful sprinkle-coating that looks like a decorated Easter egg. Available now at various retailers nationwide for $1.00 for a 2.25-oz. bag.
- Returning: Chocolate Peanut Butter Muddy Buddies: Sweet and savory is never better than in the form of the classic chocolate and peanut butter combination. These chocolate and peanut butter coated crispy corn pieces are dusted with a powdery white, smooth finish. Available now at various nationwide retailers for $1.00 for a 2.25-oz. bag.
Cereal:
- Returning: Reese's PUFFS Bunnies: Get your day hoppin’ with Reese's Puffs Bunnies breakfast cereal – sweet, crunchy bunny-shaped corn puffs made with real Reese's Peanut Butter. Available now at various retailers nationwide, for a suggested retail price of $3.50 (mid-size box) and $5.00 (family-size box).
- Spring Edition Trix: Fruity flavor is in full bloom with every bowl of Spring Edition Trix Breakfast Cereal. Each box is bursting with fruit flavored sweetened corn puffs all in the shape of colorful spring flowers. Available now at various retailers nationwide for $4.11 (mid-size box).
