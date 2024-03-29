This week's Fun Friday will be a combination solar eclipse + April Fools Day week, as many producers are coming out with promotions for both "holidays."

To start: MoonPie is dropping limited-edition "solar eclipse survival kits" for the April 8 event with an "Outta This World" solar eclipse campaign. During the 2017 eclipse, MoonPie ribbed rival snack cake Hostess with a two-word tweet that went viral.

MoonPie, the original marshmallow sandwich, is going all-out to celebrate "the day the moon wins" with a special, limited-edition drop of "Solar Eclipse Survival Kits." The limited supply of custom "blackout boxes" of chocolate, vanilla, or banana mini MoonPies are available at all Dollar Tree locations, participating Walmart stores, and in select grocery stores and at moonpie.com while supplies last.

In addition, MoonPie has launched a social video campaign featuring the Sun versus the Moon in a spoofed professional wrestling match billed as "Sun vs. Moon '24: Brutality in the Totality." In the video, shot in the style of a pro wrestling trailer, two wrestlers portray the Sun and Moon.

The total solar eclipse will cross North America on Monday, April 8, passing over Mexico, the U.S., and Canada. A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon moves between Earth and the sun, totally blocking the sun's face. The next such event visible from the contiguous U.S. won't happen until Aug. 23, 2044.

April Fools Day roundup

Kraft Mac 'n Cheese x Fruity Pebbles

Fruity Pebbles cereal and Kraft Mac & Cheese have dreamed up a savory and sweet match made in heaven: Fruity Pebbles Kraft Mac & Cheese.

Inspired by fans’ wacky Fruity Pebbles recipes, Pebbles has teamed up with America’s original and favorite comfort food to introduce a first-of-its-kind fruity mac & cheese featuring the flavor and colors of Fruity Pebbles.

The “launch” will be shared on both brands’ Instagram channels on Monday, April 1.



Tic Tac + Del Taco hot sauce-flavored mints

Starting April 1, Tic Tac and Del Taco have a hot surprise for consumers.

Introducing, for a limited time only, Del Tic Tac-o Packs ... Del Taco flavored new Tic Tac mints inspired by the flavors of Del Taco Hot Sauce. Available in packs of 60 mints, each flavor combines the refreshing flavor of signature Tic Tac mints and Del Taco’s famous line of hot sauces: Mild, Del Scorcho, and Del Inferno.

The brands say: "The only thing hotter than the hot sauces themselves are these spicy mints ... are you brave enough to try?!"



BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse "Pizickle" Pizookie

This may actually be a real one.

Pickle-lovers and Pizookie fanatics, rejoice! On Monday, April 1, BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will debut an ultra-limited edition of its world-famous Pizookie—the Pizickle Pizookie. (And no, this is not a joke, says the brand)

For one day only on April 1, guests dining in, or ordering take out or delivery through the BJ’s Restaurants mobile app or website can enjoy a Pizickle Pizookie or a free Pizookie of any flavor with a minimum purchase of $14.95.

Recent studies show that pickle consumption is on the rise and shows no signs of slowing. In response to demand, BJ’s has reimagined its iconic dessert—an ooey-gooey, warm chocolate chip cookie topped with heaps of rich ice cream—as the Pizickle Pizookie.



Welch’s Juicyfuls Juicy Fruit Lip Gloss

We actually kind of want to try this one (but it may not be real).

Welch's Fruit Snacks is inviting consumers to pucker up and get ready for a lip-smacking surprise—introducing Welch’s Juicyfuls Juicy Fruit Lip Gloss, available starting April 1.

The Juicyfuls Juicy Fruit Lip Gloss is filled with the real juice from Juicefuls fruit snacks, making it not just a treat for your lips but a yummy snack as well.

What sets Welch’s Juicyfuls Juicy Fruit Lip Gloss apart is its unique formulation—the main ingredient is the same real fruit juice found in our iconic Welch’s Juicefuls. The lip gloss will be available in five shades, one to go with each flavor in the mixed fruit Welch’s Juicefuls variety: grape, orange, peach, strawberry, and raspberry.

The Welch’s Juicyfuls Juicy Fruit Lip Gloss will be available at retailers nationwide starting April 1. For a behind-the-scenes look in the creation of the product, view an official post about the launch here on the @WelchsFruitSnck Instagram page.