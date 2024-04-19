Bob's Red Mill recently announced their partnership with the non-profit Zero Foodprint, continuing its journey of regenerative agriculture. Through this collaboration, Bob’s Red Mill will implement regenerative farming practices with selected growers, fostering soil health and biodiversity, while separating carbon for a more resilient food system. In addition to the Zero Foodprint partnership, the brand is also working on the following sustainability initiatives:
- Expanding efforts with the Wolfe's Neck Center in Maine, focusing on a significant regenerative agriculture investment in the Pacific Northwest. Over the next three years, the brand will support three major PNW projects directly with growers, emphasizing the importance of climate-smart practices in agriculture.
- Continuing its wetland restoration efforts near their headquarters in Milwaukie, OR. Last month, it planted 4,000 native plants and installed duck nesting boxes to enhance habitat biodiversity.
Related: Bob's Red Mill partners with Ridwell on sustainability program