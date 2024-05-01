Fortifi Food Processing Solutions has appointed Hernán Rein as chief human resources officer effective May 1. Fortifi offers a range of food processing and automation solutions.

"We are delighted to bring Hernán on board as our HR leader," says Massimo Bizzi, CEO of Fortifi. "His strong profile as a specialist in global best practices within publicly and privately held companies will help us strengthen our culture, enrich our talent pool, and facilitate our focus on employee ownership."

Rein joins Fortifi after serving as CHRO of PerkinElmer, a global analytical services and solutions provider with a focus in food science and the environment. He led the company's global private equity-backed HR team of more than 100. During his 14-year tenure at Vopak, a Dutch industrial infrastructure corporation, he served as CHRO, executive vice president of HR and communication, and member of the strategic committee, with responsibilities for long-term personnel and cultural strategies and the redesign of the internal organization. For Vopak, Rein worked out of The Netherlands, Argentina, and the U.S. His prior positions also saw him based in France.

"Fortifi combines a leading focus on industrial effectiveness with an equally strong emphasis on employee ownership," Rein says. "I look forward to the opportunity to build and develop the newly integrated company's HR foundation as well as its approach to talent engagement."

Rein holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Universidad de Buenos Aires and an MBA from INSEAD (Institut Européen d'Administration des Affaires) of Fontainebleau, France. He is based at Fortifi’s global headquarters in The Woodlands, TX.

