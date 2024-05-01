Vanilla is one of the most flexible, versatile, and omnipresent of bakery flavorings—it can be found in cookies, cakes, sweet goods, and tons of other tempting baked treats.

However, there are a plethora of vanilla varieties, and not every variety will be a perfect fit for every application. To learn more about the myriad types of vanilla, Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery connected with two representatives of flavor provider Rodelle:

Travis Green, vice president for global vanilla

Jenna Baker, senior marketing manager

Jenni Spinner: Could you please tell us a bit about Rodelle—its history, how you’ve grown, the products you offer and markets you serve, and what sets your company apart from the competition?

Travis Green: Rodelle was founded in 1936 in Denver, CO, and has been in the vanilla extract business with pure vanilla extract offerings for commercial bakers since then. We offer comprehensive solutions for every need through our diverse portfolio, flavor innovation, end-to-end service, and nearly 90 years of expertise. We service markets globally with a portfolio of customer- and consumer-ready vanilla extract and ingredient solutions with a focus on quality and value. We are set apart from our competition because of our vertical integration manufacturing and distribution, unrivaled commitment to quality and compliance, and sustainable excellence in vanilla production.

JS: Rodelle offers several flavor products, but let’s talk about your vanillas—the varieties you offer, and what distinguishes each.

Jenna Baker: In snack foods and wholesale bakery, most businesses will use a pure vanilla extract or a vanilla extract with other natural flavors. For pure vanilla extracts, the product must conform to the FDA’s standard of identity which means 13.35 oz of vanilla beans per gallon as well as a minimum of 35% alcohol. We offer an advantage one-fold pure vanilla extract that naturally brings forth more vanilla flavor following the one-fold standard of identity, Fairtrade Certified Organic Pure Vanilla Extract, Single Origin Pure Vanilla Extracts, and these are also available in a USDA Certified Organic and Kosher forms. For natural vanilla flavors, these are made with natural flavoring ingredients and can be customized to meet formulation and labeling needs (WONF or Natural flavor).

The industry also sees a lot of natural and artificial vanilla flavors; N&A Vanilla Flavors are made with artificial ingredients in addition to some natural vanilla content. We also offer vanilla beans in gourmet, cured format as well as dried spent vanilla beans (a by-product of the extraction process), dried ground vanilla beans, and more. We are excited to launch single-origin vanilla extracts under the Rodelle brand in 1-oz and 2-oz sizes to give consumers a broader vanilla extract experience.

When it comes to the commercial baking products our customers produce, not all vanillas are created equal—how do you know which is the right choice for a particular cake, cookie, or other baked item?

TG: When selecting the right vanilla for commercial baking products, it's important to consider several factors:

Type of vanilla: There are different types of vanilla such as Madagascar (Bourbon), Mexican, Tahitian, and Indonesian. Each type has a distinct flavor profile, with Madagascar being the most common and versatile. Form: Vanilla is available in various forms, including whole beans, extract, paste, and powder. The form you choose can affect the intensity and flavor of the final product. Quality: Look for high-quality vanilla products that are pure and free from additives or artificial flavors. Pure vanilla extract, for example, should be made from real vanilla beans and alcohol. Flavor intensity: Consider the intensity of the vanilla flavor you want in your baked goods. Vanilla extract is more concentrated than vanilla bean paste or powder, so you may need to adjust the amount used accordingly. Cost: Higher-quality vanilla products can be more expensive, so it's important to balance cost with the desired flavor and quality for your baked goods.

Ultimately, the right choice of vanilla will depend on the specific flavor profile you want to achieve, as well as your budget and availability of different types of vanilla.





JS: In addition to the four vanilla varieties you offer, Rodelle offers an alcohol-free extract—can you share the benefits of having an AF extract and what that might be used for?

JB: Yes, our alcohol-free vanilla flavor is made just like pure vanilla extract but without the alcohol. This allows consumers to use it just like they would vanilla extract in recipes or use cases where having trace amounts of alcohol would not be preferred. Some examples are smoothies, adding to yogurt for children, religious reasons, and anyone trying to abstain from alcohol for any reason.

JS: Are there any other Rodelle products suitable for commercial/foodservice baking outfits?

TG: Yes, Rodelle offers a range of vanilla products suitable for commercial and food service baking outfits. In addition to pure vanilla extract, we also offer vanilla beans, vanilla bean paste, and vanilla bean powder. These products can add depth and complexity to your baked goods and they are often preferred by professional bakers for their quality and flavor. Using different forms of vanilla can also provide unique textures and visual appeal to your products.

Did you have anything to add?

JB: We know your readers need to trust the quality and get consistent results to retain their loyal consumers. We also know that starts with the ingredients that are baked in! We encourage them to think about lot-to-lot consistency and turn to Rodelle for partnership as we have a dedicated team of professionals working with each lot of vanilla extract for consistency in taste and quality.

Rodelle is very intentional in how we produce, where we source, and our vertical integration in manufacturing and distribution. Ingredients that are ethically sourced and produced can have a big impact on taste and quality which is why you need to experience the difference with Rodelle.