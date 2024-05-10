Kicking off Fun Friday this week: for those who love to snack on-the-go, Wasa, the largest crispbread baker in the world, is introducing its "Snackle" Set.

The brand is debuting a limited-edition Wasa Snackle Set for fans’ on-the-go snacking occasions. The Snackle Set will be available to purchase in limited qualities exclusively on Amazon starting May 13 at 10:00 am ET and every Monday following throughout May. As a nod to Memorial Day on 5/27, the set will retail for $5.27, and in addition to the snack box, fans will also receive one pack of Wasa Sourdough Crispbread.

The Snackle Set includes a specially-designed snack box equipped with special compartments that fit the large, sturdy shape of the crispbreads, and a convenient outer handle for on-the-go moments, the Wasa Snackle Set fits a variety of snacks and toppings for consumers to pair with its favorite Wasa flavors like Wasa Sourdough, Multi Grain, or even Gluten-Free.

In preparation for the start of patio season ahead of Memorial Day, Wasa is partnering with TV host, businesswoman, influencer, and former star of ABC’s The Bachelorette, JoJo Fletcher, who embodies the "hostess with the mostest" qualities that Wasa fans love from the brand, to join them in welcoming warmer weather and launch the limited-edition Snackle Set.

Michigan potato industry leader named "Spudwoman of the Year"

Michigan Potato Industry Commission (MPIC) Executive Director Dr. Kelly Turner was announced as the recipient of Spudman Magazine’s “Spudwoman of the Year” honors, an annual award recognizing impactful women leaders within the U.S. potato industry.

Turner grew up on a farm in central Michigan, and her career includes 11 years with the Michigan Farm Bureau. In her role as MPIC Executive Director, Turner helps bridge the gaps and foster relationships between agricultural stakeholders and state and federal policymakers, as well as communicates to the general public about the economic impacts and nutritional benefits of Michigan-grown potatoes.

In February 2024, MPIC released a report titled, “No Small Potatoes: The Economic Contribution of the Michigan Potato Sector,” authored by Michigan State University economists.

The report found that the Michigan potato industry annually generates $2.5 billion in economic activity for the state and supports 21,700 jobs in Michigan. The report also found that the state grows more potatoes that become potato chips than any other state, making Michigan the potato chip capital of the U.S.

Learn more about Turner and the award here.

SkinnyPop releases new ad campaign

SkinnyPop Original flavor popcorn offers consumers a rare find in the snacking aisle: a product is effortlessly simple with just three ingredients, says the brand.

In its newest ad campaign “Freedom to Snack,” the brand captures consumers having epiphanies as they realize that when snacking on SkinnyPop popcorn they don’t have to give up taste or quality – they can have it all.

Airing on TV, digital, social, and streaming platforms now, the campaign invites all consumers to add SkinnyPop popcorn to their snacking mix. It is one of many strategic investments Hershey is making into the brand.

See the ads here at Hershey's blog post.

Dove Chocolate helps bridge "Mommy Gap" for returning working moms

Giving chocolate as a Mother’s Day gift is a way to show appreciation for the mom figures in our lives—but this year, Dove Chocolate is going one step further to empower moms who seek to reenter the workforce.

An estimated 61% of people who have experienced at least a 12-month gap in employment are women, and many employers can show bias against applicants who have temporarily taken time off to stay at home with their children.

That’s why Dove Chocolate released the Mom Experience Translator, an innovative AI tool designed to help moms looking to reenter the workforce after taking a "Mommy Gap"—a period of time where moms may choose to leave their jobs to raise children.

Starting May 10, ten mothers who utilize the Mom Experience Translator will have the chance to win $1,000 to help cover expenses on their new career journey. Furthermore, Dove Chocolate will contribute $10,000 to a charity supporting women reentering the workforce.

Mother's Cookies reveals Stop and Taste the Frosting Summer Tour

Mother's Cookies is once again taking the load off parents and helping families celebrate the end of the school season with its first-ever Stop and Taste the Frosting Summer Tour, a free mobile experience that brings engaging activities straight to families' doorsteps and summer fun destinations.

Kicking off on June 13, families across the nation can interact with this one-of-a-kind mobile frosted fun house, filled with games, prizes and photo-worthy moments. Moms and dads in Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, Chicago, and New York City can enter to be considered to have the Stop and Taste the Frosting Summer Tour come straight to their home by clicking here.

In addition to making stops at select homes, parents can also bring their children to visit the free Stop and Taste the Frosting Summer Tour at neighborhood hot spots throughout the country.

Pinkbox Doughnuts releases Mother's Day lineup

Pinkbox Doughnuts has a variety of fun and flavorful doughnuts for consumers to show their love for Mom this upcoming Mother’s Day.

Pinkbox Doughnuts will offer more than a dozen specialty Mother’s Day doughnuts this year. Available in shops on Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12 only and for preorder now, the Mother’s Day menu of doughnuts includes:

XOXO – strawberry frosted raised ring topped with Mother’s Day sprinkles

– strawberry frosted raised ring topped with Mother’s Day sprinkles Hi Mom – pink frosted “ube” cake topped with Mother’s Day sprinkles

– pink frosted “ube” cake topped with Mother’s Day sprinkles Ladybug – cinnamon candy frosted raised shell filed with white whip and topped with ladybug décor

– cinnamon candy frosted raised shell filed with white whip and topped with ladybug décor Red Hot Daisy – cinnamon candy frosted raised daisy-shaped doughnut topped with daisy décor

– cinnamon candy frosted raised daisy-shaped doughnut topped with daisy décor Love Ya Mom – pink frosted raised heart-shaped shell filled with chocolate whip and topped with love décor

– pink frosted raised heart-shaped shell filled with chocolate whip and topped with love décor It’s Ya Birthday – white frosted raised shell filled with birthday cake whip and topped with blonde Oreo and Mother’s Day sprinkles

– white frosted raised shell filled with birthday cake whip and topped with blonde Oreo and Mother’s Day sprinkles Hot Mama – white frosted raised bar filled with white whip and topped with “Hot Mama” décor

– white frosted raised bar filled with white whip and topped with “Hot Mama” décor Pink Face DoughCro – pink sugar croissant doughnut topped with a white whip rosette

– pink sugar croissant doughnut topped with a white whip rosette Sweet & Salty – strawberry frosted vanilla cake topped with cream cheese frosting and crushed pretzels

– strawberry frosted vanilla cake topped with cream cheese frosting and crushed pretzels Mom’s Pinky – vanilla cake topped with vanilla buttercream, covered in pink icing with candy décor, a red rosette, and Happy Mother's Day décor

– vanilla cake topped with vanilla buttercream, covered in pink icing with candy décor, a red rosette, and Happy Mother's Day décor Pooh – glazed chocolate cake topped with chocolate buttercream, covered in chocolate icing, candy, and Mother's Day décor

– glazed chocolate cake topped with chocolate buttercream, covered in chocolate icing, candy, and Mother's Day décor Vegan Mom – cinnamon candy frosted raised vegan shell filled with apple pie filling and topped with white whip and a dollop of apple pie filling

– cinnamon candy frosted raised vegan shell filled with apple pie filling and topped with white whip and a dollop of apple pie filling Mom’s Pee Weez – glazed pink velvet cake Pee Weez with Mother’s Day sprinkles

For more information on Pinkbox Doughnuts, store locations, hours, and doughnut varieties, visit pinkboxdoughnuts.com.