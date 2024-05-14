NuStef Baking has announced the launch of Kii Naturals' latest innovation, Fruit & Fire Snack Crisps.

The new snack blends sweet fruit and spicy flavors together and are double baked to offer a crunch that promises to delight the adventurous snacker. From Cherry Chipotle to Chili Lime Coconut, and Hot Honey Apricot to Mango Habanero, Fruit & Fire Snack Crisps offer an array of unique combinations formulated across three different heat levels.

The snacks combine real fruit with hot peppers, nuts, and/or seeds. Packed with 6 grams of protein per serving, the crisps ensure a fulfilling snack made without artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors.

The crisps will be available in 4.94-oz. resealable bags at select retailers nationwide and online at Amazon starting June 15, with a SRP of $6.99–$8.99.