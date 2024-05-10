The Peanut and Tree Nut Processors Association (PTNPA) Operations & Technical Food Safety Forum is back for 2024, providing targeted education for professionals in the nut processing industry. With new operations and technical breakout sessions, attendees will gain critical insights tailored to their specific job functions. The event will be held June 25-26, 2024, in Rosemont, IL, outside of Chicago.

"This year's Forum aims to focus content relevant to the unique roles of operations managers, food safety specialists, QA technicians, and others. The breakout sessions will allow professionals to learn from peers facing similar challenges within their areas of expertise," says Jeannie Shaughnessy, CEO, PTNPA. "The keynote presentations will provide overarching insights on critical issues impacting the entire nut industry."

The Forum features regulatory updates focused on the latest issues impacting the nut industry. Expert speakers will share best practices to protect companies’ assets, employees, and products while navigating an increasingly complex food system. Attendees will also explore how artificial intelligence and data analysis tools can enhance food safety programs.

“Food safety is a shared responsibility across the entire supply chain, from the field to finished product,” says Angelo Losurdo, director of quality and food safety at Golden Peanut, and chair of the Forum’s organizing Technical Committee. “This event is the once-a-year opportunity to bring key stakeholders from the nut industry together to foster collaboration and build partnerships that helps protect their companies’ products, employees, and customers.”

All attendees, by participating in the Forum’s intensive agenda, will receive a Certificate of Participation from PTNPA in recognition of their dedication to food safety. Additionally, The Global Food Defense Institute will disburse Certificates of Participation for those who show commitment to advancing food system security by attending the "Food Defense: True Stories and Expert Advice" session led by Rod Wheeler.

Said to be a perennial favorite, in the food safety scenarios and working groups, professionals from various backgrounds will come together to review details of actual events from anonymous case studies. The groups will evaluate the situation from multiple perspectives to determine optimal responses and preventive actions. These collaborative discussions aim to cross-pollinate ideas and share different approaches to complex issues.

“We designed this year’s Forum to deliver relevant, actionable content for the roles and responsibilities of nut industry professionals today,” says Ryan Ososki, advocacy and education specialist, PTNPA. “Between operations, quality assurance, food safety, and technical positions, there are many areas of expertise needed to run a successful nut processing facility. Our goal is for attendees to leave with insights they can apply as soon as they’re back at work.”

With space for only 12 exhibitors to showcase their food safety solutions, attendees will have direct access to the resources most applicable to their work.

"The limited number of exhibitors encourages meaningful conversations and allows for tailored recommendations to meet specific company needs," says Trish Schectman, meetings and events specialist.

"We encourage all nut processing professionals, from those just starting their careers to seasoned experts, to join us at the PTNPA Operations and Technical Food Safety Forum 2024," emphasizes Ososki. "Together, we can work to advance food safety across the nut industry through education, best practice sharing, and open dialogue."

Register or view the full Forum schedule here.