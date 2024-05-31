In 2023, Virginia Dare reminisced on the past as it celebrated its centennial. This year, the company is looking toward the future as it moves its headquarters from Brooklyn to Carteret, NJ. The new state-of-the-art location features:

A dedicated customer lab to facilitate collaboration with partners

Labs and equipment for flavorists

Production areas for prototyping

A sensory center for new product testing

A tasting booth to gather flavor insights

Modern prep kitchens

Ample capacity to accommodate continued growth toward the next century of flavor innovation

In addition to the new headquarters in Carteret, Virginia Dare opened a product development lab in Pasadena, CA, in late 2023 and hired two industry veterans within the past several months. Nicole Staniec brings nearly 30 years of beverage industry experience as vice president of beverage products and Eduardo Villagómez joins Virginia Dare as the vice president of vanilla products following 20 years in the flavor industry.

“Our added capabilities at the new headquarters, additional location in California, and experienced new hires will allow us to simplify and enhance our in-person collaboration with customers from coast to coast,” says Howard Smith, president. “Virginia Dare has built a legacy over the past century of providing high-quality flavors and extracts, and now we’re positioned to continue serving the industry into the future.”

For more information about Virginia Dare, visit virginiadare.com.

