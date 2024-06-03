In a strategic move to fortify its executive team and drive continued innovation, Icon Foods has announced that Kash Rocheleau, who has served as chief financial officer since 2022, has been appointed CEO. The promotion comes as the company’s longtime CEO and founder, Thom King, moves into the new role of chief innovations officer, focusing on driving change and growth while expanding the Icon Food Science division of the company.

Rocheleau, a summa cum laude graduate of Eastern Washington University with an MBA in accounting and finance, has been with Icon Foods since 2019. Holding a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt from the Council for Six Sigma Certification, she brings extensive financial and operational efficiency expertise to the position. As CEO, Rocheleau will spearhead Icon’s key initiatives, directing all aspects of company operations and resources to drive the organization’s continued success and growth.

“Kash’s promotion to CEO underscores her exceptional leadership qualities, strategic vision, and deep understanding of our industry,” King says. “Her progressive approach, strong business acumen, and keen decision-making have played a pivotal role in shaping Icon Foods over the past five years, and they will make her a dynamic leader for our company going forward. Under her guidance, we will continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

“It’s a profound honor to assume the role of CEO and lead our team into the next chapter,” Rocheleau states. “With a focus on innovation and quality, Icon Foods will continue delivering ingredient solutions that exceed expectations. The expansion of Icon Food Science, under Thom’s direction, will further enhance our capabilities to address industry demands to make deep, clean cuts to added sugar.”

Specializing in natural sweeteners, fibers, and sweetness modulators, Icon Foods is an ingredient supplier with more than two decades of supporting the worldwide growth of clean-label food and beverage production. In 2017, the company launched Icon Food Science, a division dedicated to food and beverage formulation and reformulation services for clean-label sugar reduction. With the expansion of the division, the team of experienced food scientists, nutritionists, and researchers will work closely with clients to develop custom formulations that align to specific needs and market trends using state-of-the-art equipment and technology. Available services include formulation development, ingredient sourcing, particle reduction, nutritional analysis, co-manufacturing, and quality control.

As CIO, King will be responsible for instilling a culture of innovation within the organization to enhance value and cultivate lasting customer relationships. His extensive expertise and focus on food science, product development, and research will be paramount in this role, which includes guiding all aspects of Icon Food Science and introducing new formulations to stay at the forefront of emerging trends.

