Otis Spunkmeyer has released its new Lemon Burst Cookies. While research shows lemon ranks high on consumers’ favorite year-round flavor list, the flavor is often associated with the warmer months.

According to the company, sweets lovers are always clamoring for cookie classics but also want alternative flavors to fulfill their cravings. For them, as well as for in-store bakeries looking for simple yet high-quality bake-and-sell items, Otis Spunkmeyer’s Lemon Burst Cookies come in a 3-ounce version for ISBs under the gourmet portfolio. Store employees do not need to take any extra steps to make the cookies appealing to consumers.

Given 68% of consumers have purchased cookies from ISBs in the past six months, Lemon Burst Cookies (made with real lemon essence), are positioned for a summer impulse buy, according to the brand.

Otis Spunkmeyer Lemon Burst Cookies are, according to the company, an easy-to-execute profitable dessert. This latest addition to the Sweet Discovery line-up can serve as a foundation for various recipes, including:

Lemon Cookies with Almond: add toasted almonds and icing to the Lemon Burst Cookies

Lemon-Coconut Cookies: sprinkle with toasted coconut to complement the tart lemon flavor,

Layered Lemon Cookie Cake: The Lemon Burst Cookies make a great base for this summertime dessert,

Lemon Burst Cookies with Chocolate & Coconut: dip in chocolate and untoasted coconut flakes

