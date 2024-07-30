Insomnia Cookies has announced the latest addition to its summer limited-time-only lineup, the Gold Medal Lemon Filled Classic cookie. The Italian-inspired cookie, with a ricotta base and filled with lemon curd, will be sold at the chain’s stores through August 11.

Also, the bakery is celebrating August 4’s National Chocolate Chip Day holiday through that weekend by offering special deals involving its Classic Chocolate Chunk cookies:

Visitors will receive one free cookie with any purchase.

Chocolate Chunk 12-packs are available for $24 each.

