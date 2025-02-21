Rich Products is launching the new Christie Cookie Co. Celebration Cookie, which features a premium sugar cookie base made with real butter, vanilla, and birthday cake flavor then packed with sprinkles, white chocolate, and fluffy marshmallows. In addition, the treat is clean label, with no artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners.

The Celebration Cookie is available in two formats—individually wrapped and as a freezer-to-oven dough—ideal for retail shelves, c-stores, and limited-service restaurants, Rich's says.

Along with the new cookie flavor, Rich’s is enhancing its nationally recognized Christie Cookie Co. portfolio with a comprehensive brand refresh. Additional components of the updated Christie Cookie Co. brand rolled out in late fall and include refreshed branding, marketing materials, and packaging to deliver a modern look and feel.

One in five Americans eat more than three cookies per day, according to the Boost "American Love of Cookies" Report, 2023.

“The new Christie Cookie Co. Celebration Cookie will add colorful fun to the bakery case or grab-and-go counter for treat-yourself moments as well as special occasions,” says Serena Leatherbarrow, associate customer marketing manager, Rich Products. “The colorful sprinkles in the cookie and the new packaging design help the cookie pop off the shelf and inspire purchases. Christie Cookie Co. offers labor-saving formats for operators seeking to enhance their menus with a premium bakery offering that tastes like homemade.”

The new Christie Cookie Co. Celebration Cookie is available as a 2.5-oz dough, 1.45-oz dough, and a 2.4-oz fully baked, individually wrapped cookie. The dough arrives frozen, ready to bake, with a shelf life of 365 days frozen and five days baked. The individually wrapped version arrives frozen and easily thaws on the display shelf, with a shelf life of 365 days frozen and 14 days ambient.

As Rich’s premium cookie brand, Christie Cookie Co. products are made with 100% real butter and premium inclusions to deliver a homemade appearance and superior taste, the brand says. Including the new Celebration Cookie, the Christie Cookie Co. premium portfolio offers 12 flavors in a variety of formats.

From individually wrapped cookies to ready-to-bake cookie doughs, Rich’s offers over 250 cookie options in shapes, sizes, formats, flavors, and price points to meet every operator’s needs.

