Smartfood (a Frito-Lay brand) is introducing a limited-time popcorn flavor meant to evoke the feeling of a summer cookout: Cheddar BBQ.

The brand’s latest iteration features air-popped kernels of popcorn, coated with a mixture of tangy barbecue and melty cheddar flavors.

The flavor is available in stores nationwide now, while supplies last. It is offered in “XL” bags for an MSRP of $5.19, and in “XXVL” bags for an MSRP of $2.69.

Smartfood has launched a number of both permanent-addition and limited-time popcorn flavors in the past several years. The brand’s Smartfood Doritos Cool Ranch popcorn, marking a collaboration between two Frito-Lay brands, was named one of the honorable mentions in Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery’s Best New Snack and Bakery Products of 2023.

