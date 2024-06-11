Over 500,000 fans have begged for its return and while others have attempted to enter the burger game, Papa Johns is delivering what the internet wants: Cheesy Burger Pizza.

Since others have forgotten about the pizza in their burger mashups, Papa Johns is here to make it right. This summer, the brand is not just bringing back the pizza, they’re answering the call of the pizza-devoted masses who have shared their yearning for the return of the fusion of classic burger flavors and cheesy pizza goodness. Papa Johns is celebrating the cult-classic and honoring the fandom by offering a large Cheesy Burger Pizza for just $10 for the first 500,000 orders. Fans can also enter for a chance to win free slices.

“The Cheesy Burger Pizza has been a favorite for over a decade and fans have passionately let us know they want it back through endless comments, tweets, and phone calls begging for its return,” says Kimberly Bean, vice president of integrated marketing and menu strategy. “While other chains are going up against the burger, we’re putting pizza first and staying true to our commitment by giving fans exactly what they want: pizza.”

Super fans can keep an eye out for ways to earn free Cheesy Burger Pizza throughout the summer on theyforgotthepizza.com, and join their fellow afficionados in celebrating a true OG: Papa Johns’ Cheesy Burger Pizza.

The Cheesy Burger Pizza features Papa Johns’ fresh, never frozen dough topped with a signature burger sauce, generous portions of beef, tomato, dill pickle, and real cheese made from mozzarella, served with a cup of the brand’s famous Special Garlic Sauce, and pepperoncini. The combo of flavors is also available in the returning Cheesy Burger Papadia and all-new Cheesy Burger Papa Bites. The full Cheesy Burger Trio lineup is available for Papa Rewards members starting June 10 and for fans nationwide on June 13, with the Cheesy Burger Papadia and Papa Bites priced at, $6.99 and $4.99 respectively.

